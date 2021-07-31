Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MARQUETTE COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Big Bay, or 19 miles north of Ishpeming, moving south at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Bay and Halfway Village.alerts.weather.gov
