Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Robertson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND WESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Royal, or 11 miles east of Clarksville, moving east-southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Clarksville, Coopertown, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 10 and 18.alerts.weather.gov
