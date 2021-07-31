Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

A Plethora of Stories in Motion

By Sirdeep Banerjee
FUJI LOVE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Srideep Banerjee. I am a 20 year old resident of West Bengal, India. I am currently pursuing B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Besides photography, I tend to align myself more towards the world of art, painting, crafting, cinematography, and being submerged in the world of music and movies. I like a range of music and movies from the 80’s classics to present day rock and pop music. I do have a special love for reading books on crime , thrillers as well as classic novels.

fujilove.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mccurry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#Fujifilm X T100#Pov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Country
India
News Break
Arts
Related
PremiumBeat.com

An Interview with Motion Design Entrepreneur Ian Frederick

An interview with Motion Designer and 3D Artist Ian Frederick on making animated concert visuals for EDM artist Wooli. Ian Frederick is a motion designer and 3D artist based in Seattle, Washington. When he’s not working on product launch videos for Amazon, Frederick spends his free time collaborating with EDM artists to create animated concert visuals. Among his many clients is Adam Puleo, a.k.a. Wooli, an American record producer and DJ.
PhotographyColossal

Clusters of Bright Balloons Envelop Photographer Fares Micue in Her Expressive Self-Portraits

In her ongoing series of self-portraits, Spain-based photographer and artist Fares Micue (previously) trades her usual monarchs and lush, leafy botanicals for bright airborne balloons. The perfectly round vessels appear suspended in motion as they encircle Micue’s torso, conceal her face, or lead her up a painted stairway. The amorphous clusters follow the artist’s distinct use of color, adding either a stark contrast to her clothing and the backdrop or blending with the existing architectural palette.
Visual Artniagaranow.com

Eye for Art: ‘The Persistence of Memory'

As time and space coalesce, how will we remember these COVID-19 days, weeks, months?. Will we despair of time lost in the absence of family and friends? Will we laugh at the memory of spontaneity that brought joy? Will we treasure the unexpected that altered our perceptions?. In isolation, did...
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

UPH Presents: Dinosaurs In Motion

SARATOGA SPRINGS — There are 14 of them that stand inside of Universal Presentation Hall, large as they once stood in real life when roaming the earth millions of years ago. Led by T-Rex - the grandest of them all - the life-sized metal sculptures sprawled across two of the floors at UPH weave science, art and innovation in a fun and educational way.
PhotographyLight Stalking

How To Take Portraits With A Black Background: A Photographer’s Guide

Photography is a complex art form that requires photographers to be both methodical and creative. Each genre involves different techniques, but all professional photographers have, at one point, spent time and effort on portraiture. There are certain skills that portraiture demands and creating the right background is one of these....
Photography35mmc.com

Vintage Lenses in Cinema vs. Photography – Finding that “Secret Source”

Not so long ago, Kosmo Foto reported on the fact that the latest Zack Snyder film, ‘Army of the Dead’ had been entirely shot with Canon 50mm 0.95 “dream” lenses. Reading that article triggered something in my memory. Sometime in 2019 I travelled down to London to catch up with Alex Nelson from Zero Optik. He was over from California for an event, and after becoming pally through chatting on instagram we had decided to take the opportunity to meet up.
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

The Absolute beginner's guide to film photography: Parts 1 - 10 - start your analog awakening here

Curious about film photography? Don't know where to begin? We've got you covered! Parts 1-10 of our absolute beginner's guide to film photography address all the basics of the medium, from film and camera types to advice on choosing the absolute best camera for your needs. We also cover the nuts and bolts of exposure, including the Sunny 16 Rule, as well as logistical questions, like, 'Where do I get film developed?'
PhotographyTrendHunter.com

Ephemeral Photographic Documentations

JiaHao Peng's recent photographic series documents the ephemeral moments in life. His work accentuates the tender and the spontaneous instances, focusing on marginalized, cultural, and queer subjects. The Los Angeles-based visual artist traveled throughout the country to capture portraiture and landscape photography. A subtle calmness prevails through his work. A...
Photographymymodernmet.com

Photographer Zooms Into a Single Honeycomb Cell Using a Macro Lens to Reveal Its Microscopic Patterns

The human eye is undoubtedly amazing, but there are limits to its ability. If you look around the room, what objects do you see? Our vision allows us to compare the size of different objects, as well as perceive the physical qualities of their surfaces. However, if you were to look at those same objects under a microscope, you’d discover all kinds of details that aren’t visible to the naked eye. One photographer aptly known as Macrofying uses a special macrozoom lens that allows them to focus deep into any object. Their incredible footage reveals the microscopic details of both natural and manmade objects.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

How to Shoot Better Portraits with Your APS-C Camera

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The world loves to hate on APS-C cameras. But I think the hate is often misplaced and wrong. APS-C cameras can do a wonderful job with image quality. More importantly, they’re usually some of the leading options for press photographers. Because you folks were curious about this and put it into our search engine, we’re helping you get better portraits with an APS-C camera. Take a look and our tips, and hopefully you’ll find them helpful.
Musicloudersound.com

The Darkness: the story behind the Permission To Land artwork

The first meeting between sleeve designer Bruce Brand and soon-to-be-huge Lowestoft rockers The Darkness took place over a pint in a north London boozer. “I think it was 2003,” remembers Brand. “They were on the Must Destroy independent label at the time, and they were looking for someone to do the cover for their debut. It was an ‘eleventh hour’ kind of thing. They already had the photos [shot by Patrick Ford], but for some reason they hadn’t found anyone to compile it all. So I met them down the pub in Camden.
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Mixes Old and New, Shoots on Either iPhone or Film

Through his spectacular picturesque and atmospheric landscape photos, one photographer has proven that all that is needed is an iPhone, film stocks, and an eagerness to travel. “Born and raised in California, moved to Oregon, went to college, bought a camera, dropped out of college, hit the road” — that’s...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
Photographydigitalrev.com

Astronomical! 10 jaw-dropping images of the heavens

Fans of celestial photography are in for a treat and some real inspiration as the shortlisted entries for the 13th Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition have been announced and each frame is an absolute work of art, capturing rarely-seen sights from our skies and even deeper into space. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy