A Plethora of Stories in Motion

The human eye is undoubtedly amazing, but there are limits to its ability. If you look around the room, what objects do you see? Our vision allows us to compare the size of different objects, as well as perceive the physical qualities of their surfaces. However, if you were to look at those same objects under a microscope, you’d discover all kinds of details that aren’t visible to the naked eye. One photographer aptly known as Macrofying uses a special macrozoom lens that allows them to focus deep into any object. Their incredible footage reveals the microscopic details of both natural and manmade objects.