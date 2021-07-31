A Plethora of Stories in Motion
My name is Srideep Banerjee. I am a 20 year old resident of West Bengal, India. I am currently pursuing B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Besides photography, I tend to align myself more towards the world of art, painting, crafting, cinematography, and being submerged in the world of music and movies. I like a range of music and movies from the 80’s classics to present day rock and pop music. I do have a special love for reading books on crime , thrillers as well as classic novels.fujilove.com
