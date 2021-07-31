‘NCIS’: What is Pauley Perrette’s Net Worth?
Longtime ‘NCIS’ actress Pauley Perrette had a long run on the legendary show. But how much did it translate to her wallet?. CelebrityNetWorth.com estimated that Perrette had earned a peak of $200,000 per episode. The star was making close to $8.5 million per season for 18 seasons. In terms of a total, the site says she is worth $22 million in total. Perette, who starred as “NCIS” Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto, started in the initial season but left in Season 15. NCIS begins its 19th season in September.outsider.com
