Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘NCIS’: What is Pauley Perrette’s Net Worth?

By Matthew Memrick
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Longtime ‘NCIS’ actress Pauley Perrette had a long run on the legendary show. But how much did it translate to her wallet?. CelebrityNetWorth.com estimated that Perrette had earned a peak of $200,000 per episode. The star was making close to $8.5 million per season for 18 seasons. In terms of a total, the site says she is worth $22 million in total. Perette, who starred as “NCIS” Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto, started in the initial season but left in Season 15. NCIS begins its 19th season in September.

outsider.com

Comments / 7

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Pauley Perrette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis#Celebritynetworth Com#Sidewalkinitiative#Entertainment Tonight#Valdosta State University#Fbi#Vsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Brian Dietzen Offers Support to Former Co-Star Pauley Perrette After She Makes Emotional Plea

Friends have each other’s backs. And that’s certainly the case for former “NCIS” co-stars Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen. The two starred alongside each other on “NCIS” for almost 14 years. Perrette played Abby Sciuto and Dietzen plays Jimmy Palmer. And after that many years together onscreen, the actors were bound to form a friendship. So, when Perrette shared an emotional post on Twitter, Dietzen was one of the first to respond. That’s what friends do, right?
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Looks Back on Song She Penned ‘Years Ago’ for First Responders: ‘It’s So Applicable Now’

A little-known fact about “NCIS” alum Pauley Perrette: In addition to being an incredible actress, she’s also a fantastic singer and certified artist on Spotify. According to her artist page, one of her more popular releases is a track from 2013 called “Somebody Saved You.” Apparently, Perrette wrote the song herself for the NCIS soundtrack called “Benchmark.” On the album, Perrette joins top artists like Neon Trees, Hank Williams, Greg Laswell, and even fellow actor Michael Weatherly.
Theater & Dancepurewow.com

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Here’s How the Pop Star Built Her Massive Fortune

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the hardest working women in the business. After starting off as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, the actress, singer and entrepreneur skyrocketed to fame in 1997 by starring as Tejano singer Selena in the self-titled biopic. Eight albums and more than two dozen films later, J.Lo is officially a pop culture icon, having released catchy bops like “Let’s Get Loud” and fun rom-coms like The Wedding Planner. Not to mention her many lucrative business ventures.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: What is Mike Wolfe’s Net Worth?

Television star and antique hunter Mike Wolfe has made a remarkable life for himself. Thanks to his penchant for treasure hunting, Wolfe has been able to make an impressive living and build up a sizeable net worth during his time co-hosting “American Pickers.”. According to reports, Wolfe has a net...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Molly Ringwald’s net worth?

MOLLY Ringwald is most known for her appearances in John Hughes movies, but her acting credits go farther than that. Lately, she can be seen in popular teen media including CW shows and Netflix movies. Who is Molly Ringwald?. Molly Ringwald is an American singer, actress, and author who was...
UEFAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Marshmello and what’s his net worth?

DJ Marshmello is set to entertain millions of football fans across the world when he performs live at the Champions League final on Saturday, May 29. Here’s everything we know about the man behind the mask. Who is Marshmello?. Chris Comstock - better known as Marshmello - is an American...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

How Bill Cosby’s Legal Issues Affected His Net Worth

In a surprising turn of events, Bill Cosby was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The disgraced 83-year-old comedian had been convicted of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and was in the midst of serving a 3-to-10-year sentence for his crimes. But his sentence was vacated as a result of a court rule technicality — not because he was found innocent of the charges. The former standup now returns to civilian life with a smaller fortune than he once had. Just how much has he lost as a result of his convictions? Here’s a look into Bill Cosby’s net worth in 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How old is Frank Ocean and what is his net worth?

AFTER a year of delays and uncertainty, live music is slowly returning, including huge festivals with headliners like Frank Ocean. Ocean is widely credited for revolutionizing jazz and funk infused R&B to create alternative R&B. How old is Frank Ocean?. At age 5, Ocean relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana where...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Gavin Rossdale shares moving family picture after ex Gwen Stefani's wedding to Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale was in a reflective mood over the weekend – sharing a very moving picture of him and his three sons to mark Independence Day. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the rockstar paid tribute to the special day, which commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States, by post a picture showing him and his sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani walking on the beach.

Comments / 7

Community Policy