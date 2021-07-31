2020 Tokyo Olympics: USWNT Legend Julie Foudy Has Bold Warning for Team’s Competitors, Critics
A former soccer player for the United States Women’s Team had some words for opposing competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those who need some context, Julie Foudy is a retired American soccer player. She was a star midfielder on the United States Women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. During her own time in the Olympics, she won two gold medals and was also a two0-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. S.outsider.com
Comments / 21