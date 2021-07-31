Cancel
Celebrities

Jesse Augustinus & Max de Vries In Helsinki

methodmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMethod Homepage Videos Jesse Augustinus & Max de Vries In Helsinki. With a ton of snow in Helsinki last year and very limited opportunities to travel, Jesse and Max decided to get themselves over to Finland and just knuckle down in the streets they know pretty well. With no other projects they were down to be a part of they paid some filmers to come join them and directed their own project from scatch. Definitely a tougher way of going about things but the boys were stoked on how it came out and had one of their best winters filming in the process. Just check the video for the proof!

