Fallen officers in Riverside County honored in somber ceremony

A somber tradition resumed in Riverside County on Saturday - the honoring of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The 37th annual Riverside County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony & Run was held in Riverside, after the event was postponed twice during the pandemic.

Bagpipes played outside Riverside County sheriff's headquarters as family members and law enforcement officers gathered to remember the lives of fallen officers.

"The unfortunate reality of these memorials is they serve as a constant reminder of the dangers faced by our law enforcement officers on a daily basis," said Sheriff Chad Bianco. "Day in and day out we are faced with a reality that today might be our day."

Among the 70 names on the "Safe in his Arms" memorial statue are six new ones.

They include Constable Leroy Tripp, who died in the line of duty in 1916.

His name joined CHP officers Steven Licon and Andre Moye Jr., both killed during traffic stops in 2019.

Fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr. was remembered Tuesday in Riverside by family, friends and colleagues at a public memorial service.

In 2020, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department lost Deputy Terrell Young, who died due to COVID-19 complications, and Sgt. Harry Cohen, who suffered a heart attack while training.

The county also lost probation Officer Julio Beltran following a battle with COVID-19.

During the event, family members of fallen officers read the names on the memorial followed by a 21-gun salute. The ceremony closed with a "Missing Man" formation flyover.