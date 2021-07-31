1st-in-the-nation electric microgrid coming online in Vermont

Settlements Resolve Violations of Consumer Protection Act and Delivery Sales Ban. Vermont Business Magazine Attorney General T.J. Donovan today announced that his office has reached settlements with three different online sellers of electronic cigarettes for violations of Vermont’s Delivery Sales Ban and Consumer Protection Act. Under the settlements, the companies resolved claims that they sold electronic cigarettes, e-liquids, or other tobacco paraphernalia to individual consumers. As of July 1, 2019, it is illegal to sell electronic cigarettes and related vaping products over the internet to individual Vermont consumers. In total, the companies will pay $165,000 in civil penalties to the State of Vermont. The three settlements come on the heels of announcements in December 2020(link is external) and May 2021(link is external) that the Attorney General’s Office reached settlements with 10 other online sellers of electronic cigarettes, totaling $307,500 in civil penalties.