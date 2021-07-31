Cancel
Vermont State

1st-in-the-nation electric microgrid coming online in Vermont

By Mike Hoey
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANTON, Vt. (WFFF) — In the next month or so, a renewable energy project that’s attracting national attention will come online in Addison County, Vermont. Green Mountain Power has built the first-of-its-kind electric microgrid into a solar power plant in Panton. If severe weather cuts off nearby homes from the main power grid, the microgrid can keep them from going dark.

