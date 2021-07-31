Missing North Ogden teen found

UPDATE: The teen's family says he was found in Brigham City. No further details immediately available.

Original report continues below.

_________________

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A teen who has autism has been missing since Friday evening, and his family is asking for the public's help.

Kai Nordfors, 17, was last seen Friday around 5:30 p.m. near 1700 N. Washington Blvd. in North Ogden. He was riding a white e-bike.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt, and red and black Nike high tops. He had two backpacks with him: one tan in color, and the other blue, black and green.

He is 5’5”, weighs about 120 pounds, and is "missing quite a bit of his hair."

His mother posted on Facebook that he may no longer be on his bike and may have changed into shorts.

"We realize Kai is 17 and left on his own accord. He may not come across as special needs with first interaction but he is and we need him home safe," Debbie McBride Nordfors wrote, adding that he also does not have his medication with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call North Ogden Police at 801-395-8221.