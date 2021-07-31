Cancel
‘Simone’s bravery is teaching us all a lesson,’ Colorado doctor and former gymnast commends Olympian

By Nicole Fierro
KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 is getting a greater perspective of why medical staffers are suggesting Simone Biles should withdraw from Olympic events. Flips and perfect finishes initially made Biles a role model to so many. However, her latest decisions, prioritizing mental health on the world’s center stage at the Olympics is something sports medicine doctors hope young athletes can learn from.

Comments / 0

