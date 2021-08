Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks has found himself in more headlines that any other hockey player recently. After filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, Kane's wife (soon to be ex-wife according to him) took to social media to make several serious accusations, including that he was betting on his own games and apparently trying to throw some of them in order to win money. A new report by ESPN's Greg Wyshynski states Kane's gambling issues date back several years and the Sharks themselves even stepped in to try and smooth things over when it came to his gambling debts.