Potter County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Potter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Potter County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo.

alerts.weather.gov

