Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set up for yet another big year. This franchise works wonders for fantasy football, as Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill produce elite fantasy football numbers. Mahomes is one of the best players in the league and it translates to the fantasy world as well. With a majority of the same offensive weapons around him and an improved offensive line, we should see big things from the Chiefs’ quarterback once again.