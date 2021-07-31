Car Fire On I-195 In Hamilton Backs Up Traffic
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime around 3:15 p.m. a car caught fire traveling East Bound on I-195 around the 1.2 mile marker. The Hamilton Township Fire Department responded and firefighters reported smoke shortly after leaving their stations on the way to the call. Upon arrival a car was found heavily involved in fire and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. Traffic was backed up on I-195 for at least a mile causing some traffic to overflow on other streets. No other information is available at this time.midjersey.news
Comments / 0