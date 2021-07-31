Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton Township, NJ

Car Fire On I-195 In Hamilton Backs Up Traffic

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime around 3:15 p.m. a car caught fire traveling East Bound on I-195 around the 1.2 mile marker. The Hamilton Township Fire Department responded and firefighters reported smoke shortly after leaving their stations on the way to the call. Upon arrival a car was found heavily involved in fire and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. Traffic was backed up on I-195 for at least a mile causing some traffic to overflow on other streets. No other information is available at this time.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
266
Followers
393
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Mile Marker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Crash Sends Vehicle Into Building In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A two vehicle crash this morning at Rosemont & Hoffman Avenues sent one of the vehicles crashing into a home. The Trenton Fire Department, TPD and Trenton EMS responded to the scene. Trenton Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Tractor Trailer Vs Car On NJ Turnpike In East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:55 p.m. last night (July 31), a car and tractor trailer collided in the north bound outer lanes near mile marker 66 of the New Jersey Turnpike. The Robbinsville Township Fire Department – EMS and Hightstown First Aid Squad responded to the scene. There were reports of multiple minor injuries that did not require transportation to the hospital. The NJ State Police are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Shooting Under Investigation; Victim With Multiple Gunshots Transported By Private Car To Trauma Center

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Police say that early this morning at approximately 2:46 a.m., Trenton Communications received multiple ShotSpotter activations for shots fired in the area of 900 Southard Street. Following the activation, police responded to the area and located a silver Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed from the location. Patrol Units followed the vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center (CHRMC). Upon arrival they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported inside and into the trauma bay. The Shooting Response Team was notified and responded. The shooting is under investigation by the Trenton Police Department.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Developing: Shooting Investigation In Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a residence in Jackson Township on August 2, 2021, at approximately 2:15 a.m.
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Cliffside Park Man Drowned In “Crystal Lake” On ASARCO Site

MANCHESTER, NJ (OCEAN)—A visit to a popular privately-owned 7000-acre tract of land in Manchester on Sunday afternoon ended tragically for a 22-year-old Cliffside Park man, Jimy Sadan Gomez-Estrada unlawfully visited the Heritage Mineral property on Sunday and attempted to swim in the lake with another individual around 6:30 pm. The two swimmers went into distress and the other individual was pulled from the water by a passerby, however, they were unable to reach Gomez-Estrada. Gomez-Estrada was subsequently pulled from the water by another passerby and lifesaving measures were initiated at the scene. Gomez-Estrada was transported to Community Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates the drowning to be accidental.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Ewing Township Man Creates False Public Alarm, Threatens Better Business Bureau With Bomb Threat In Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On July 29,2021, Hamilton Police were dispatched to the Better Business Bureau located in Hamilton, New Jersey, on a threatening telephone call. Responding officers were advised that a male, later identified as Litin Su, a 56 year old Ewing resident, contacted the business regarding a complaint filed about his business which is located in Pennington, New Jersey. Mr. Su was concerned about the rating his business would receive because of the complaint against the business. During the conversation, Mr. Su allegedly told the call taker that he would have someone bring a “bomb” to the Better Business Bureau if his business rating was affected by the complaint.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicles Collide, One Flips Causing 2 Mile Traffic Jam On I-195 West Bound In Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–It appears that two vehicles collided on I-195 West Bound near mile marker 4.5 collided around 6:45 p.m. leaving one overturned on the right shoulder and another in the median strip. The Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded for reports of a person trapped in one of the vehicles. Upon arrival of the fire department there was no entrapment but EMS was needed to evaluate the occupants of the vehicles for injuries. It was unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital from the crash.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: Possible Fatal Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–MidJerse.news has received reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. at Stuyvesant Avenue near Hoffman Avenue. Trenton EMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the scene. About 15 minutes later EMS went available. Police are on scene investigating. One witness stated they heard 12 shots. Another witness said...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Non-Fatal Police Shooting Under Investigation In Berkley Township

BERKLEY TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently investigating a non-fatal officer involved shooting that occurred in Berkeley Township on August 1, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. No further information may be released at this time pursuant to New Jersey Attorney General Directive No. 2006-5; a public statement will be released upon completion of the investigation, with the approval of the Attorney General.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: Victim Identified In Last Night’s Stuyvesant Ave. Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early this morning in Trenton. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located the victim shot in the head. The victim has been identified as Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this homicide is related to Thursday’s homicide of Leonard Pettigrew on Stuyvesant Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Two Vehicle Crash On Old York Road In East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 8:50 a.m. a two vehicle accident with airbag deployment occurred at the intersection of Old York Road and Windsor Perrineville Road. The East Windsor Police Department and East Windsor First Aid Squad were dispatched to the scene. Apparently there were no reported injuries in the two vehicle crash.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Updated: Fatal Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early this morning in Trenton. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located the victim shot in the head. The victim has been identified as Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this homicide is related to Thursday’s homicide of Leonard Pettigrew on Stuyvesant Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: Man Arrested In Death Of Transgender Person

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A 36-year-old Ewing man has been arrested in this week’s shooting death of Shaquil Loftin, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Daniel L. Smith was taken into custody late Saturday evening during a motor vehicle stop in Ewing by members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Investigations Unit. He is charged with one count of murder and multiple weapons offenses. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Tornado Update: Windsor – Robbinsville Township, NJ Tornado EF-1

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued their report on the Windsor – Robbinsville Township Tornado. It is rated as an EF-1 The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) with a wind speed estimate of 105 mph. It was 100 yards wide and traveled 1.6 miles The tornado started at 6:56 p.m. on July 29, 2021 and ended at 7:05 p.m. The tornado began near the Assunpink Creek near Route 130 and uprooted trees and a day care center lost part of its roofing material.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

East Windsor Township Police Blotter July 28, 2021

EAST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The East Windsor Township Police Department initiated the following police reports through Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Location: Intent Group/ 658 Etra Road Time/Date: 10:14 PM, 7-22-2021. The officer was detailed to the Intent Group located at 658 Etra Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle...
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Continuing Coverage: NWS Investigating Damage From Yesterday’s Storms

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–A possible tornado touched down near Gordon Road and Route 130, the Robbinsville Township Police and Robbinsville Township Fire Department responded for wires down, then a structural collapse in the 1200 Block of Route 130 at 7:27 p.m. Shortly after trees and wires were reported down at the intersection of Voelbel Road and Perrinveville Road, power was out in the are and was still being restored this morning.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Man Identified In Yesterday’s Shooting In Trenton; Family Member Charged With Murder

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The victim in yesterday’s fatal shooting in the 1400 Block of Stuyvesant Avenue has been identified as Leonard Pettigrew, 58. He was discovered shot in the chest when police responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. A family member, Emmanuel Shabazz-Gerald, 26, of Ewing, was taken into at the scene. He is charged with murder and weapons offenses. The preliminary investigation suggests that the homicide is the result of a domestic dispute.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Firefighters Save Row Of 5 Attached Homes

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:20 a.m. Trenton Fire Department responded to 511 Centre Street for a house fire, a large column of smoke could be seen for miles. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy fire on the exterior of the structure that was extending into the attached 5 row homes. Firefighters knocked down the exterior fire and advanced hand lines inside, fire extended into the common attic area. After an aggressive interior attack firefighters were able to bring the fire under control saving severe damage to most of the row of homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy