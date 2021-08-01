Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington County, SC

Lexington Co. deputies searching Two Notch, Wire Road areas after man escapes deputies

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwiWp_0bE3FnHg00

Deputies in Lexington County are canvassing the area looking for a man they said escaped while they were trying to take him into custody on Saturday evening.

According to a brief statement from the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching the area of Wire Road and Two Notch roads as well as nearby areas for a man who escaped from deputies.

The man is described as a white male who was last seen wearing dark shorts, no shirt, and no shoes.

However, they asked residents in the area to call 911 if they see him. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Comments / 0

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Lexington Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy