Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

PNNL Researcher Develops Artificial Intelligence System To Help Fight Wildfires

By jordan.tolbert@nbcrightnow.com Jordan Tolbert
FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago

With wildfires burning all over the country and in our region, it creates an issue for fire resources and staffing. With that demand in mind, researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory set out to find a way to help using satellite technology. This system adds another layer of preparedness during...

www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#Pnnl#Senior Data Scientist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Carsarctictoday.com

How artificial intelligence could help get better ice charts to mariners faster

Even though modern ice charts are made, to a large extent, using advanced satellite imagery, the process of actually compiling them still requires a human touch: All those pictures beamed back to Earth must be analyzed by meteorologists, and the charts that mariners will eventually use must be drawn up manually.
Washington StateKREM

Washington researchers developing new wildfire data tool

Fires in the American West are getting bigger and more dangerous, fueled by a record megadrought this year, and decades of human-caused climate change. Now, federal researchers are developing a new tool to give fire managers an eye in the sky, and hopefully, more information to battle these massive blazes.
Sciencesciencex.com

Artificial intelligence discovers long-term influencers hiding in noisy systems

These events occur roughly every two to seven years. But when they do, they build up over several months and their effects can take several months more to spread around the world. In a complex system like the global climate, the time delay between cause and effect makes it harder to pin down the key players influencing the system. The task becomes even more difficult when the system is noisy, like a whimsical and unpredictable weather pattern. But now, we have a way to uncover these long-term causal interactions—by only looking at how the system behaves over time.
Technologytechaeris.com

How artificial intelligence can help reduce carbon emissions

Artificial intelligence (AI) is scientific intelligence that is mostly used by machines. It involves the use of large data sets of instruction that a computer follows to perform a particular task. The more detailed these instructions are, the more accurate the result. In this article, we will look into how you can use Artificial Intelligence to cut down your carbon emission.
AstronomyPhys.org

Artificial intelligence helps improve NASA's eyes on the Sun

A group of researchers is using artificial intelligence techniques to calibrate some of NASA's images of the Sun, helping improve the data that scientists use for solar research. The new technique was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on April 13, 2021. A solar telescope has a tough job....
TechnologyDark Reading

Why Trust Matters for the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force

It is true that artificial intelligence (AI) will come to influence almost every aspect of our lives. In the scramble to realize the potential economic and societal benefits promised by AI, the ready availability of massive, complex, and assumed-to-be generalizable datasets with which to train and test new algorithms is vital. The interaction of governments with their citizens throughout their lives generates huge volumes of diverse information, and these continuously expanding repositories of data are now seen as a public good, providing the raw material for AI industries.
Scienceneurology.org

Guidelines for Conducting Ethical Artificial Intelligence Research in Neurology: A Systematic Approach for Clinicians and Researchers

Pre-emptive recognition of the ethical implications of study design and algorithm choices in artificial intelligence (AI) research is an important but challenging process. AI applications have begun to transition from a promising future to clinical reality in neurology. As the clinical management of neurology is often concerned with discrete, often unpredictable, and highly consequential events linked to multimodal data streams over long timescales, forthcoming advances in AI have great potential to transform care for patients. However, critical ethical questions have been raised with implementation of the first AI applications in clinical practice. Clearly, AI will have far-reaching potential to promote, but also to endanger, ethical clinical practice. This article employs an anticipatory ethics approach to scrutinize how researchers in neurology can methodically identify ethical ramifications of design choices early in the research and development process, with a goal of pre-empting unintended consequences that may violate principles of ethical clinical care. First, we discuss the use of a systematic framework for researchers to identify ethical ramifications of various study design and algorithm choices. Second, using epilepsy as a paradigmatic example, anticipatory clinical scenarios that illustrate unintended ethical consequences are discussed, and failure points in each scenario evaluated. Third, we provide practical recommendations for understanding and addressing ethical ramifications early in methods development stages. Awareness of the ethical implications of study design and algorithm choices that may unintentionally enter AI is crucial to ensuring that incorporation of AI into neurology care leads to patient benefit rather than harm.
Technologyarxiv.org

An Ethical Framework for Guiding the Development of Affectively-Aware Artificial Intelligence

The recent rapid advancements in artificial intelligence research and deployment have sparked more discussion about the potential ramifications of socially- and emotionally-intelligent AI. The question is not if research can produce such affectively-aware AI, but when it will. What will it mean for society when machines -- and the corporations and governments they serve -- can "read" people's minds and emotions? What should developers and operators of such AI do, and what should they not do? The goal of this article is to pre-empt some of the potential implications of these developments, and propose a set of guidelines for evaluating the (moral and) ethical consequences of affectively-aware AI, in order to guide researchers, industry professionals, and policy-makers. We propose a multi-stakeholder analysis framework that separates the ethical responsibilities of AI Developers vis-à-vis the entities that deploy such AI -- which we term Operators. Our analysis produces two pillars that clarify the responsibilities of each of these stakeholders: Provable Beneficence, which rests on proving the effectiveness of the AI, and Responsible Stewardship, which governs responsible collection, use, and storage of data and the decisions made from such data. We end with recommendations for researchers, developers, operators, as well as regulators and law-makers.
AgricultureHPCwire

UVA Biocomplexity Institute Developing Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture

July 30, 2021 — Researchers at the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute are founding partners of a national research institute that will develop artificial intelligence-driven solutions for some of agriculture’s biggest problems: labor, water, weather and climate change. The $20 million institute, called AgAID, includes UVA, seven other top research...
Washington StateChronicle

WSU to Lead New Research Institute to Apply Artificial Intelligence Innovations to Farming

Washington State University will lead a new federally funded research institute to take the agriculture industry further into the future via artificial intelligence. The USDA-NIFA Institute for Agricultural AI for Transforming Workforce and Decision Support — also known as the AgAID Institute — will look at how AI can help tackle farming challenges related to climate change, weather, water supply and labor.
HealthNature.com

Correction: Clinical validation of an artificial intelligence-based diabetic retinopathy screening tool for a national health system

Unfortunately, an error occurred in Table 3; the formula for specificity should be read as sp = TN/TN + FP. The original article has been corrected. José Tomás Arenas-Cavalli, Ignacio Abarca, Maximiliano Rojas-Contreras, Fernando Bernuy & Rodrigo Donoso. Department of Ophthalmology, Universidad de Chile, Santiago, Chile. Open Access This article is licensed under a...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations: an Overview

Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) combines sophisticated methods from deep learning, data streaming processing, and domain knowledge to analyse infrastructure data from internal and external sources to automate operations and detect anomalies (unusual system behavior) before they impact the quality of service. Odej Kao, professor at the University of Technology Berlin, gave a keynote presentation about artificial intelligence for IT operations at DevOpsCon Berlin 2021.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Department of Energy to Provide $100 Million for High Energy Physics Research

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science announced a plan to provide $100 million over the next four years for university-based research on a range of high energy physics topics through a new funding opportunity announcement (FOA). The objective of this funding is to advance knowledge of how the universe works at its most fundamental level.
ComputersTimes Union

NetExperience Partners with uOttawa Researchers and Mitacs to Advance Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in new OpenWiFi Networks

OTTAWA (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. NetExperience, creator of the first end to end WLAN software and service compatible with Open Wi-Fi, today announced the launch of a cooperative project with researchers from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Ottawa, with support from Canadian research organization Mitacs, entitled “Machine Learning-Enhanced Anomaly Detection and Performance Optimization for Enterprise Wi-Fi Networks.” The project is designed to significantly advance the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning when applied to Wi-Fi management.
SoftwareCMSWire

Where Is the ROI in Artificial Intelligence Deployments?

Anyone with any doubts about the interest in AI and its use across enterprise technologies only needs to look at the example of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market and the kind of verticals that are investing in it to quash those doubts. According to the Everest Group's recently published...

Comments / 0

Community Policy