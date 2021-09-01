CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Level 2/5 Risk of Severe Storms Tomorrow

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFPFK_0bDwx0wH00

Tonight will be cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures dipping into the 70s overnight. A few areas west of the Triangle will get clipped by passing showers and quick moving thunderstorms late tonight.

The remnants of Ida will bring showers and storms to the region throughout the day tomorrow with most of the storms arriving in the afternoon and evening hours. The vast majority of our region is under a level 2/5 risk of severe weather. The main threats with storms tomorrow will be strong, straight-line winds. However, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

After Ida's remnants and a cold front pass over the region late Wednesday, we'll be left with cooler and drier air for Thursday and Friday. Then a gradual warm-up begins for Labor Day weekend.

Stay Weather Aware Tomorrow,

Robert Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28J4WD_0bDwx0wH00

Comments / 0

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Triangle#Robjohnsonabc11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentwpde.com

Small risk of severe storms Wednesday

A round of storms this afternoon brings the small risk for strong to severe storms to the Pee Dee and Border Belt. A few storms inland could have isolated straight-line damaging winds Wednesday afternoon and evening. And there could be some large hail fall across parts of the Border Belt. It's something we'll watch during the later part of the day.
Environmentwbtw.com

Storm potential remains today & tomorrow

Happy Wednesday everyone! Warm & humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week for us. The weak front that stalled in the area yesterday has dissipated, but scattered thunderstorms will develop again today with a surge of moisture up from the south. Another cold front will move through on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms yet again, so do your best to remain weather aware.

Comments / 0

Community Policy