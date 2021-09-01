Level 2/5 Risk of Severe Storms Tomorrow

Tonight will be cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures dipping into the 70s overnight. A few areas west of the Triangle will get clipped by passing showers and quick moving thunderstorms late tonight.

The remnants of Ida will bring showers and storms to the region throughout the day tomorrow with most of the storms arriving in the afternoon and evening hours. The vast majority of our region is under a level 2/5 risk of severe weather. The main threats with storms tomorrow will be strong, straight-line winds. However, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

After Ida's remnants and a cold front pass over the region late Wednesday, we'll be left with cooler and drier air for Thursday and Friday. Then a gradual warm-up begins for Labor Day weekend.

Stay Weather Aware Tomorrow,

Robert Johnson