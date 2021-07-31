Cancel
Sunday Reads: VaxBus comes to city, summer fun and local legends

Taunton Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Taunton! Today is Sunday, Aug. 1. Here's to starting a new week, and a new month! Let's begin with some Sunday Reads, how does that sound?. This week's Sunday Read is actually an important reminder: if you haven't gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet, you'll have your chance on Monday. The VaxBus is coming to Taunton, and will be here all day, at two different locations. You don't have to be a Taunton resident to go and get your shot. They're offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, and this clinic is open to anyone who is 12 and older. Don't throw away your shot!

