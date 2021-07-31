Cancel
Afton, TN

125 Calico, Afton, TN 37616

Citizen Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanch style home in a great location! In the country and within minutes to town! Open fields on 3 sides with abundance of wild life to enjoy. The back yard has a nice row of evergreens for privacy. All one level living with open floor plan. 2 bedroom both with walk-in closets. Master bedroom with tray ceiling and 3/4 on suite. Rock fireplace with propane logs in living room. Ceilings freshly painted throughout the home. Kitchen with island leads to formal dining room. Laundry off kitchen leads to the 2 car attached garage. Over size den for entertaining and leads to back yard or patio to detached garage. Patio has a hot tub. Concrete patio leads to walk through door of the large 34 x 42 detached garage has 2 10ft doors in front an 8 ft door in back for lawn care needs. Garage has 1/2 bath with its own septic system, propane wall heater, storage room with shelving. Level property for easy maintenance. This could be the ONE come see for your self!

