The NBA world reacts to Kendrick Perkins struggling with Warriors first-round pick Moses Moody's name

By Asher Low
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA draft always brings some difficult names for Commissioner Adam Silver and the television crews to master. Arkansas wing and the Golden State Warriors’ selection at No. 14 overall Moses Moody probably isn’t at the top of that list. Don’t tell that to ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins though.

