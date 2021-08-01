Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
AFP

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city

By HOSHANG HASHIMI, Hoshang Hashimi
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn4lj_0bDsF23t00
An Afghan soldier keeps guard outside the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan compound in Herat a day after the mission was attacked /AFP

Afghan and Taliban forces clashed again on the outskirts of Herat on Saturday, a day after a police guard was killed when a United Nations compound in the western city came under attack.

Violence has surged across the country since early May, when the militants launched a sweeping offensive as US-led foreign forces began a final withdrawal that is now almost complete.

The Taliban have seized scores of districts across Afghanistan, including in Herat province, where the group has also captured two border crossings adjoining Iran and Turkmenistan.

Officials and residents reported renewed fighting on the outskirts of Herat on Saturday, with hundreds fleeing their homes to seek shelter closer to the heart of the city.

Herat governor Abdul Saboor Qani said most of the fighting was in Injil and Guzara district -- where the airport is located.

"At the moment the fighting is ongoing in the south and southeast. We are moving cautiously and to avoid civilian casualties," Qani said.

Government forces also called an air strike near a 10-bed hospital in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, that officials said had been seized earlier by the Taliban to treat its wounded fighters.

Residents told AFP that Taliban fighters took over the Ariana Afghan Speciality Hospital to treat those hurt.

"This morning, the Taliban fighters came and forced the hospital staff to leave," said Agha Mohammad.

"Planes were hovering in the air at that time, and they were following the Taliban, and the air strike happened."

Sher Ali Shakir, provincial public health director of Helmand, said the hospital was destroyed, one person killed, and two wounded.

- Fighting hampers flood rescue -

During fighting Friday, the main Herat compound of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan came under attack from rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire that the UN blamed on anti-government elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aKS0_0bDsF23t00
Afghan security personnel and militiamen stand guard in Enjil district of Herat province /AFP

The militants say they will not target foreign diplomats, but have blatantly violated international protocol before.

Abdullah Abdullah, former deputy president and now head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, tweeted Saturday that the Taliban had executed a senior Afghan army officer after capturing him near Herat.

"The Taliban, contrary to all the principles of war and Islamic and humanitarian standards, martyred Abdul Hamid Hamidi, commander of the 1st Brigade of the 207th Zafar Corps, after taking him captive," he said.

"Shooting prisoners of war is a cowardly act against all the rules of war and shows the cruelty of the Taliban."

In Herat, Afghan forces and militiamen of veteran warlord and anti-Taliban commander Ismail Khan have been deployed around the city of 600,000 in recent days.

Khan, who previously fought the Soviet occupation forces in the 1980s and then the Taliban during their hardline regime in the 1990s, has vowed to fight the insurgents again to counter their staggering advances in recent months.

Fighting was also hampering rescue efforts after severe flooding in Nuristan this week killed at least 113 people, with over 100 more missing.

"Unfortunately the area is under the control of the Taliban, we were unable to send our provincial teams to the area," said Tamim Azimi, spokesman for Afghanistan's state ministry for disaster management.

"But we have sent the (local) rescue teams along with the Afghan Red Crescent," he told AFP.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghanistan#Herat#Shooting#Afp Afghan#United Nations#Helmand#Un#Islamic#The 1st Brigade#The 207th Zafar Corps#Soviet#State Ministry#The Afghan Red Crescent
Related
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Afghanistan's elite special forces pushed to the brink

Trained by the United States and equipped with state-of-the-art gear, Afghanistan's special forces are its frontline weapon against the Taliban, but reduced American military support has stretched them to breaking point. With the US troop presence in Afghanistan effectively over, an accelerated Taliban offensive has gobbled up vast tracts of rural territory and laid siege to cities held by government forces. The speed and scope of the campaign have placed enormous strain on the elite units, who have been constantly shuttled to hot spots where regular forces have buckled under the Taliban assault. The head of Special Operations Command, Major General Haibatullah Alizai, says sharply diminished US air support has hindered operations.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Pak terrorists occupied Afghan forces camp in Nuristan; fac

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 4 (ANI): About 170 Pakistan terrorists have occupied a vacated Afghan National Security Forces camp in Kamdesh district of Afghanistan's Nuristan province and are facilitating the transit of about 50 terrorists daily from Pakistan to join the Taliban, according to a report in Fabien Baussart, President of Center of Political and Foreign Affairs.
Middle EastThe Guardian

Taliban suicide-bomb attack targets defence minister’s Kabul home

A suicide-bomb and gun attack in Kabul’s Green Zone that targeted Afghanistan’s acting defence minister and killed eight people on Tuesday was claimed by the Taliban, as the hardline Islamist group continued to escalate violence across the country. The suicide bombing, which targeted the house used by Bismillah Mohammadi, was...
International Business Times

Taliban Warn Of More Targeted Attacks As Afghan Forces Defend Besieged Cities

The Taliban warned Wednesday of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders, a day after the defence minister escaped an assassination attempt and as the insurgents fought to take control of a string of besieged cities across the country. A bomb-and-gun attack on Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Tuesday night brought the...
Middle Easttucsonpost.com

Afghan Justice Minister accuses Taliban of war crimes

KABUL, Afghanistan, August 4 (ANI): Afghan Justice Minister Fazel Ahmad Manawi has accused the Taliban of war crimes, says the group is not committed to adhering to any international laws or humanitarian norms. Manawi on Monday said that all crimes against humanity committed by Taliban members should be assessed at...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan president on Monday blamed the American troops’ speedy pullout for the worsening violence in his country and said that his administration would now focus on protecting provincial capitals and major urban areas in the face of the rapidly advancing Taliban. Ashraf Ghani also urged...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

Taliban Slam US Relocation Program for Afghans, Take Credit for Kabul Bombing

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The Taliban condemned the United States on Wednesday for what they described as “plain interference” in Afghanistan by offering to resettle Afghan civilians with affiliations to international forces who could be targeted by the insurgent group. Washington on Monday announced the program that offers thousands of Afghan...
WorldBBC

Gunmen attack home of Afghan defence minister in Kabul

An audacious attack on the Afghan defence minister's house in Kabul has left at least eight dead, the first major bombing by militants in the city for nearly a year. Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was not at home on Tuesday night as gunmen detonated a car bomb and fired shots near the heavily fortified Green Zone.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Explosion rocks Kabul as part of ‘assassination attempt’ against anti-Taliban MP

A car bombing was followed by a prolonged firefight in Kabul with insurgents attacking the home of a parliamentarian in a supposedly secure area in the Afghan capital.A prominent politician was due to be present in the house when the assault took place in the early evening, according to security sources, who claimed the complex operation was an assassination attempt.A group of men attempted to burst into the building, reported to be the home of MP Azeem Baghlani, when guards and then security forces opened fire. Six people are said to have been injured in the shooting in the Sherpur...
PoliticsWashington Times

Taliban 'emboldened' by its battlefield success in Afghanistan, U.S. envoy says

The Taliban‘s success in capturing territory and beating back government troops has emboldened the insurgents as they launch an aggressive urban offensive, the Biden administration’s special envoy for Afghanistan warned Tuesday, adding that the Afghan security force needs to quickly “find its military bearings” or risk further losses. Speaking on...
Worlddallassun.com

Afghanistan: UN mission demands end to fighting as Taliban advance

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, as the Taliban continues a ground assault in the south of the country. UNAMA said civilians are bearing the brunt of the violence as fighting enters cities, according to a post...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Blinken, Ghani, Confirm US Commitment to Afghanistan in Call

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the American commitment to Afghanistan Tuesday during a call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, they discussed the need to "accelerate peace negotiations" and achieve an "inclusive" political settlement that allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy