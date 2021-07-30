Cancel
Columbia, MO

Marie Louise Delgman

Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Marie Louise Delgman, 98, reunited with her "sailor boy" on the morning of July 20, 2021 at her home in Columbia with her family by her side. Marie was born April 21, 1923 in St. Louis to the late Oscar and Emma Hucker. She had four siblings that predeceased her. In her early years, Marie worked in a jewelry firm in downtown St. Louis, MO. It was here she met and fell in love with Robert "Bob" George Delgman following his service in the Navy during World War II. On November 8, 1947 they were married in St. Louis. They were a true love story for 54 years until he passed away in 2002.

www.columbiatribune.com

