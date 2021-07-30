Salina - Ruth J. Strecker, 83, Salina, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born January 18, 1938, in Topeka to Jacob and Amelia (Schiffelbein) Rohr. Ruth was a homemaker prior to working for Western Auto as a bin filler for 25 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She volunteered for several charities and organizations after retirement. Some of those included Sacred Heart High School, St. Mary's Grade School, Sunflower Adult Day Care, and Emergency Aid Food Bank. She also spent many hours making over 30,000 rosaries that benefited people around the world.