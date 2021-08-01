Cancel
Chinese-Canadian pop star detained on suspicion of rape

ABC News
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been detained by Beijing police on suspicion of rape, police announced Saturday, following an accusation the former member of the Korean boy band EXO lured young women into sexual relationships.

Wu, 30, earlier was accused by a teenager of having sex with her while she was drunk. Wu denied the accusation.

The teenager said seven other women contacted her to say Wu seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18 but gave no indication whether they were younger than China's age of consent of 14.

Wu has been “criminally detained" on suspicion of rape "in response to relevant information reported on the internet" including that he “repeatedly lured young women to have sexual relations,” the police statement said. It gave no other details.

The pop star had previously denied the accusations. “There was no ‘groupie sex’! There was no ‘underage’!” Wu wrote last month on his social media account. “If there were this kind of thing, please everyone relax, I would put myself in jail!”

The news was trending as the no. 1 most searched topic on Weibo on Saturday night, and some users online started commenting on Wu's social media account, telling him to “Get out of China!"

Wu is a Canadian citizen, according to the police statement.

The official paper of the Communist Party, the People's Daily, weighed in on the case, saying in a short opinion post online that "Having a foreign nationality is not a protective talisman, and no matter how big the name is, there is no immunity.”

The teenager publicized her accusations on social media and later in an interview with the internet portal NetEase. A day after that interview appeared, at least 10 brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton broke off endorsement and other deals with Wu.

According to the interview, she thought she was meeting Wu for a career opportunity. Instead, his staff who was present forced her to drink. As someone who did not go to bars, she said her tolerance was low and she was drunk after two drinks. The next day, she woke up in Wu's bed. That morning, he was kind to her and promised to take care of her, she said.

The teenager said that was the beginning of what she had thought was their relationship. This was the case until March, when he stopped returning her messages.

At first, she said she felt sorry for herself. But after she learned that there were other women who had been treated similarly, she said she felt there were others who were worse off.

“I don't believe this is just my own personal matter. You can even say that this is a problem with the atmosphere in China's entertainment circle," she said in the NetEase interview.

Wu said that he had met the young woman on Dec. 5, 2020, but “I didn’t force her to drink,” and “there was not this sort of ‘details’ she describes.”

“I didn’t expect my silence to encourage these rumors, and I couldn’t stand it!” Wu previously wrote. “There were a lot of people there that day who can bear witness.”

In an unexpected twist to the story, police said last week they had arrested a man who attempted to defraud both parties. The man, surnamed Liu, pretended to be a victim who'd had a similar experience with Wu in order to elicit personal information from the young woman.

The teenager and Wu both said they had asked authorities to investigate.

Saturday's statement didn't mention that case and gave no information about the status of that investigation.

Worldkoalasplayground.com

Wu Yi Fan Detained by Chinese Police on Suspicion of Rape After Investigation into Allegations Brought by Influencer Du Mei Zhu

I’m going to see how his fans will spin this but then again I’ve seen even worse misconduct spun by diehard fans in other cases. Chinese-Canadian singer-actor Wu Yi Fan (Kris Wu or just Kris when he was part of EXO) has been detained by the Beijing Chaoyang District police station after two weeks of investigation into allegations that he had raped multiple women. One woman an influencer named Du Mei Zhu started the snowball into his personal life after she posted online how Wu Yi Fan woo’d her, then drugged and raped her. She alleged this was his MO and that he had raped even minors in the past. Since the Wu Yi Fan has lost over a dozen high profile brand sponsorships and endorsements and all his projects went on halt. Wu Yi Fan’s agency had posted after the allegations broke that he never drugged or raped any woman, and they would sue for defamation, and that if he did any crime he would be happy to go to jail. So, uhm, yeah I guess now’s that time. Rumors swirling in C-ent is that the police are in possession of hard evidence, videos and text messages of Wu Yi Fan’s MO picking up young women, getting the girl drunk, and sleeping with her without consent (i.e. rape), and that those were recorded and kept in order to keep Wu Yi Fan from ever trying to leave the agency. If true forget his career, in China rape can be punishable by as severe as life in prison without parole and/or the death penalty if the circumstances warrant.
Celebritieskoalasplayground.com

Chinese Authority Harsh Legal Response to Wu Yi Fan’s Rape and Drug Distribution Investigation Heralds Using Him as a Warning to the Public to Not Idolize Stars

I still remember the shock of watching China’s top #1 actress and star Fan Bing Bing fall from grace three years ago in 2018 disappear suddenly and then re-emerge months later admitting and apologizing for large scale tax evasion from not reporting overseas income and having yin-yang contracts. One would think that would have scared the entire industry into behaving properly and following the law, and I mean both differently because one could be immoral but still not break any laws. What Chinese authorities want is both, and it’s been stressing strong punishment for those breaking the law and for breaking moral conduct, such as cancelling C-actress Zheng Shuang for her surrogacy scandal. With that said, to know star(s) continue to misbehave as if they are above the Chinese law really confounds me, because if I was scared of breaking the law anywhere then it’s compounded in scale when it’s the authoritarian and harsh hammer of the Mainland Chinese law and enforcement. Chinese official government newspapers are reporting broadly on the Wu Yi Fan investigation and detention reportedly at the behest of the authorities who want to use him to send a clear warning – stars will not be above the law, and blind fan idol worship and excuse making for their stars will not be condoned. To date, every single television program with Wu Yi Fan as a guest has been removed from online streaming, his Weibo and all official SNS sites as well as his main and ancillary fan sites have all been removed from the various platforms.
