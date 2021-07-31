Person rescued from northwest Austin park after copperhead snakebite

Rescuers were on the scene of a reported copperhead snakebite at St. Edwards Park greenbelt in northwest Austin on Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. around 7301 Spicewood Springs Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS .

ATCEMS said medics and Austin Fire Department crews worked to extract the adult victim, who was in a creek bed down a 30-foot slope.

The person was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center for treatment.

It was one of two snakebite calls ATCEMS responded to on Saturday morning.

No other information is available at this time.