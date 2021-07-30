Cancel
ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE AT PNC PARK SWEEPSTAKES (THE “SWEEPSTAKES”)

 5 days ago

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ODDS OF WINNING WILL DEPEND ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT. TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED.

www.mlb.com

