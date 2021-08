He’s back. Yesterday, commercial airline pilots again reported sightings of a man in a jetpack flying near Los Angeles International Airport. The FAA says the most recent sightings were 15-miles east of the airport, at an altitude of five-thousand-feet. Several pilots reported similar sightings last year, but this is the first one since December. The FBI and local police have investigated the reports, but so far they haven’t figured out who’s up there flying around.