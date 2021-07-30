Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

We kept up car payments after chapter 7 bk, one more payment and thats done. Pink slip has to be sent by Toyota correct?

By Asked in Reno, NV
avvo.com
 5 days ago

Just make sure the case is now closed, and see what the payoff is - if any - because, they likely added fees for review of the bankruptcy, reaffirmation fees, etc. Presuming the case is closed, and you have paid the full balance (many mistake the amount of payments left and don't factor in interest), of course they have to release their lien by signing off on title so you can get a reissued, "clean", title.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Off#Avvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Economymotoringresearch.com

How to receive payment securely when selling a used car

You’ve written a great advert and have sold your used car for the best price. Now what? You need to agree how the seller will pay for the car. There are three methods of payment: cash, cheque or banker’s draft, and electronic. In all cases, don’t hand over the car keys or documents until the money is safe – regardless of whether it’s cash or electronic. The transaction isn’t complete until you have received cleared funds.
Carsexperian.com

Car Payment Calculator

Picking out a new car can be fun. Choosing the best auto loan—not so much. Your monthly payment is determined by many factors, including the loan amount, term and the loan’s interest rate, and understanding how they all fit together can be tricky. To ease this process, Experian’s Auto Loan...
Buying CarsKTEN.com

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars. Leasing is an auto industry shorthand term for a long-term rental of a new vehicle, a method often used by businesses that provide company cars for their employees. But leasing is incredibly popular in the consumer market as well. Experian reports 26.66% of all new vehicles were leased in the first quarter of 2021—down from 30.68% in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy and workforce. There are regional differences as well. The northeast United States leads the nation with 46.29% of new vehicles being leased. In the southern U.S., that number is just 15.87%.
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Personal FinancePosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
BusinessHr Morning

Employee flunks drug test — then collects six-figure payout

Be careful how you respond if an employee flunks a drug test. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) just resolved a lawsuit it filed against an employer. It had accused of responding to an employee’s two positive drug tests in a way that violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Income Taxpncguam.com

$4.9M in tax refunds to be paid this week; more EIP3 payments out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,998 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 4,929,910 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Probability Of A Fourth Check

While Congress did approve three separate stimulus check payments during the pandemic, there is no guarantee that they would approve another. Regardless, there have been multiple claims circulating social media where the posts state that Congress went on to approve another stimulus payment worth $2,500. Easy to say, they have...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

The time when unvaccinated will be denied service everywhere is getting closer as major supermarket chains update their mask policy and the worst is yet to come

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 spreads like crazy across the country and the increasing number of cases in the last couple of weeks puts under heavy pressure both hospitals and hospital workers. Fully vaccinated people were 99% safe from the virus up until lately, but those times are history since the high transmittable Delta variant also infects those who have received two doses of the vaccines and even sends them to hospital.
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

FCA wins Court of Appeal case against Avacade

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has won the Court of Appeal case against a case against unregulated introducers Avacade and Alexandra Associates. On Wednesday (4 August), the Court of Appeal, which was submitted by Alexandra Associates, upheld findings of breaches against the unregulated introducer that was trading as Avacade. The...
House Rentrismedia.com

Diminishing Distress? More Households Made Housing Payments in Q2 2021

Slightly under 5 million households did not make their rent or mortgage payments in Q2 of 2021, according to a new study by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Research Institute for Housing America (RIHA). “Housing-Related Financial Distress During the Pandemic” reported that 8.6% of renters (2.86 million households) missed, delayed...
NFLsflcn.com

How Contactless Payments Rose Up Through The Pandemic

It has been a rough year for the entire world because of the pandemic. As things began to look more hopeful, we are now facing new concerns because of the Delta-variant of Covid-19. A lot has changed since the pandemic began but surprisingly, commerce remained relatively stable all through this time.
Economyfroggyweb.com

Two more suppliers say payments are overdue from indebted Evergrande

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Advertising firm Leo Group said it is applying to a Chinese court to freeze 356 million yuan ($55.06 million) in assets of Evergrande Group for overdue payments, the latest supplier to sue the indebted property developer. Leo’s lawsuit disclosed in a securities filing late on Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy