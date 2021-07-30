We kept up car payments after chapter 7 bk, one more payment and thats done. Pink slip has to be sent by Toyota correct?
Just make sure the case is now closed, and see what the payoff is - if any - because, they likely added fees for review of the bankruptcy, reaffirmation fees, etc. Presuming the case is closed, and you have paid the full balance (many mistake the amount of payments left and don't factor in interest), of course they have to release their lien by signing off on title so you can get a reissued, "clean", title.avvo.com
