We kept up car payments after chapter 7 bk, one more payment and thats done. Pink slip has to be sent by Toyota correct?

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars. Leasing is an auto industry shorthand term for a long-term rental of a new vehicle, a method often used by businesses that provide company cars for their employees. But leasing is incredibly popular in the consumer market as well. Experian reports 26.66% of all new vehicles were leased in the first quarter of 2021—down from 30.68% in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy and workforce. There are regional differences as well. The northeast United States leads the nation with 46.29% of new vehicles being leased. In the southern U.S., that number is just 15.87%.