Coworking Space in Medford Sees More Visitors

In times of remote work, it’s no secret that coworking spaces have seen a rise in tenants. To meet the demand, coworking spaces are being built all over the country. In fact, a 2020 report from Morningstar and PitchBook estimates that coworking spaces in the US will grow to 360 million sq. ft. by 2028, which is 4.5x larger than 2018’s numbers (80 million sq. ft.). This will be more evident in business districts like Miami and Houston, who have already begun constructing said spaces in the area.