Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Fort Calhoun Man Arrested in Narcotics Investigation

huskeradio.com
 5 days ago

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Fort Calhoun man as part of a narcotics investigation in multiple counties. On Wednesday, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations as part of the investigation. The first location was 5437 Samuel Colt Lane in Fort Calhoun, in Washington County. During a search of the residence, investigators located more than eleven pounds of marijuana, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and a handgun.

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Calhoun, NE
City
Washington, NE
State
Washington State
City
Bloomfield, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Narcotics#Drug Paraphernalia#Firearms#The Nebraska State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy