“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” As you read this quote, you may have pictured the movie scene from The Wizard of Oz where Dorothy and Toto arrive in the land of Oz. Some movie lines, just like the quote above, become memorable in one way or another due to the film. Other lines can have a personal effect on a viewer. Maybe the quote comes from your favorite movie, a classic movie, reminds you of a certain event, fills you with emotion, or has a greater impact on society. Whatever the reason may be, there are lines that have gone down in motion picture history and have left lasting impacts and connections on audiences. Below is a list of some of our writers and readers’ favorite movie quotes.