A complete timeline of the apparent feud between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017. Image Group LA/Getty Images

Britney Spears appears to have a strained relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn said she was "proud" of Spears after the singer's explosive June court testimony.

But Spears has criticized her family, including her younger sister, repeatedly on social media.

Britney Spears' relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has come under scrutiny after Spears' explosive court testimony last June , with some fans criticizing Jamie Lynn for an apparent lack of support during the singer's conservatorship .

Take a chronological look back at everything that's happened between the sisters.

2018: Jamie Lynn reportedly became a trustee of a portion of Britney's estate

Court documents obtained by The Blast in August 2020 show that Jamie Lynn had been secretly named a trustee of Britney's SJB Revocable Trust in 2018.

The trust was established in 2004 to protect Britney's financial assets for her children. The 2018 filing made Jamie Lynn responsible for distributing funds from the trust to Britney's sons in the event of the singer's death, the Los Angeles Times reported .

April 2019: Jamie Lynn appeared to criticize the #FreeBritney movement

The #FreeBritney movement was launched by longtime Britney fans over a decade ago, Insider's Rachel Greenspan previously reported . For years, people associated with the movement voiced concerns about how the conservatorship was affecting the singer's well-being .

The movement gained traction in April 2019 after the "Britney's Gram" podcast released a voicemail from an anonymous source (who said he was a former paralegal involved with Spears' conservatorship) claiming that Britney had been forced to check into a mental-health facility.

CNN reported at the time that sources close to the pop star said she had voluntarily checked herself into the facility.

Later in April 2019, a week after "Britney's Gram" shared the voicemail, Jamie Lynn appeared to hit back at the #FreeBritney movement, tweeting that she loves her sister "with everything I have."

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else and I'll be here long after," Jamie Lynn wrote, attaching an old video of herself defending Britney from paparazzi and hecklers.

"Don't come for me or the ones I love anymore," Jamie Lynn continued in a follow-up tweet .

August 2020: Jamie Lynn reportedly sought more control over her sister's fortune

Jamie Lynn filed a request in court for all the assets of Britney's SJB Revocable Trust to be moved into one or more "blocked accounts," with Jamie Lynn as the custodian.

"If approved, the move would put Britney Spears' financial assets into those accounts and require a judge's approval to remove them," the Los Angeles Times reported .

February 2021: Jamie Lynn denied attending a #FreeBritney rally days after 'Framing Britney Spears' aired

In a series of social-media posts, Jamie Lynn criticized the media , apparently for its sexist treatment of Britney in the early aughts, though she did not mention her sister by name.

"Dear media," she wrote on her Instagram story . "Try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better."

Jamie Lynn's posts came days after the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" premiered on Hulu . The film took a closer look at Britney's conservatorship and the media's treatment of Britney in the years leading up to her breakdown.

In a second Instagram story posted the same day, Jamie Lynn denied attending a virtual #FreeBritney rally .

"A few media outlets ran a false story about me attending a virtual rally yesterday," she wrote. "In fact, someone represented themselves as me without my knowledge. I love my sister very much, but I was not aware of the rally, nor was I in attendance for the virtual rally."

Jamie Lynn Spears publicly offered support for her sister. Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

June 23, 2021: Britney said she wants to 'sue' her family during her bombshell conservatorship hearing testimony

At her conservatorship hearing, Britney formally asked the court to end her conservatorship , which was approved in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2008 after a series of public mental-health struggles. The legal guardianship granted control of the singer's personal and financial decisions to her father, Jamie Spears.

During her explosive 24-minute testimony , Britney detailed an abusive relationship with her father. She also said she would "like to sue my family," without naming any of her relatives in particular.

"I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them," Britney told the court.

June 28, 2021: Jamie Lynn directly addressed Britney's testimony

In a series of Instagram stories shared five days after Spears' court testimony, Jamie Lynn said she was "proud" of her older sister "for using her voice" to speak out against the conservatorship.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored, and supported my sister," she said about Spears. "I mean, this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullshit."

Jamie Lynn added: "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way."

Britney Spears signing autographs in 2013. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jamie Lynn's message of support came after days of criticism from Britney's fans , who questioned why the "Sweet Magnolias" actress hadn't offered public support for the #FreeBritney movement earlier.

Jamie Lynn also appeared to address this criticism on her Instagram story, writing that she did not speak out about the conservatorship sooner because she wanted to give Britney the chance to "speak for herself" first.

July 3, 2021: Jamie Lynn said she received death threats after speaking up about her sister

Jamie Lynn once again took to Instagram to reveal that she had received death threats after her previous comments on Britney's conservatorship.

"I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats. Especially the death threats to children," Jamie Lynn wrote, seemingly referring to her two young daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.

July 8, 2021: Jamie Lynn reposted a news story saying she's not on her sister's payroll

Jamie Lynn appeared to distance herself from Britney's conservatorship by describing herself as "broke" on social media .

Court documents filed by Britney's attorney on July 26 allege that Britney's father had been using his conservator status to live off of her estate , paying himself $16,000 a month for 12 years. Although she was listed as a trustee of a portion of the pop star's estate , it's unclear if Jamie Lynn was paid any money in that role.

According to Cosmopolitan , the younger Spears sister shared a screenshot of a news story titled "Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it's revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer's payroll" on her Instagram story.

"Facts…now leave my broke ass alone," Jamie Lynn wrote alongside the image.

Britney Spears with her father Jamie, brother Bryan, sister Jamie Lynn, and mother Lynne in 2003. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

July 12, 2021: Jamie Lynn shared an Instagram story saying Britney sent her daughters toys

Jamie Lynn posted a photo of a box of stuffed toys and wrote, "nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie."

She also tagged Britney's official Instagram account in the post, implying the present for her daughters came from her older sister.

July 15, 2021: Jamie Lynn asked to 'end this bullshit once and for all' one day after Britney was allowed to pick her own lawyer

Judge Brenda Penny ruled on July 14 that Britney could choose her own legal counsel for the first time in her 13-year conservatorship.

That same day, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart began representing Spears after Ingham, her previous court-appointed lawyer, filed to resign earlier this month .

Mathew Rosengart leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on July 14, 2021. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Their mother, Lynne Spears, appeared to celebrate the decision with a quote on Instagram , which reads, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." Lynne had previously said in a court filing that Britney should be able to pick her own lawyers .

The following day, Jamie Lynn wrote on her Instagram story : "Dear Lord, can we end this bulls#t once and for all. Amen."

July 16, 2021: Britney slammed 'the people closest to you who never showed up for you'

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney called out "the people closest to you who never showed up for you." While she didn't mention her mother or sister by name, her criticism came one day after Lynne and Jamie Lynn appeared to celebrate Britney's win in court.

"How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO," Britney wrote.

"If you're gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny," the singer continued.

Britney concluded her statement by sending love to those who might be in a similar situation to hers.

Jamie Lynn was one of 1.6 million people who liked the Instagram post.

July 17, 2021: Britney said she 'didn't like' Jamie Lynn dancing to remixes of her songs in her first direct public criticism of her sister

Britney appeared to double down on criticizing her "so-called support system" with another Instagram post.

In a lengthy caption shared on July 17 , Spears hit back at people "who choose to criticize my dancing videos" and wrote that she has no plans to perform as long as Jamie is the conservator of her estate. She also revealed in the caption that she has "begged" for years to put out new music without any success.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" Britney wrote.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" she continued, adding, "This conservatorship killed my dreams."

Britney was likely referencing the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where Jamie Lynn danced to remixed versions of her sister's songs onstage. Britney looked "annoyed and embarrassed" while watching Jamie Lynn perform, fans said online .

Despite Britney's specific complaints, Jamie Lynn liked the post on Instagram.

July 18, 2021: Spears appeared to criticize Jamie Lynn in yet another Instagram post

Britney once again appeared to shade her younger sister on July 18 after Jamie Lynn posted an Instagram photo with the caption, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit✌🏻❤️."

Only a short while later, Spears shared a video of herself dancing (to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy") with the caption, "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today."

Minutes after Britney posted her video, Jamie Lynn reduced her own caption to just emojis, People reported . Britney also removed the possibly shady line from her caption the following day.

July 26, 2021: Jamie Lynn denied reports that her sister bought a condo for her to use in Florida

On July 22, Fox News reported that Britney owned a $1 million Florida condominium frequently used by the "Zoey 101" star as a vacation home, citing tax documents obtained by the outlet .

While it's unclear exactly when Britney bought the swanky property, Fox reported that she purchased it through her Bridgemore Timber LLC. The home is mentioned in court documents dating back to at least 2009.

A few days later, Jamie Lynn appeared to deny spending time at the Florida condo reportedly owned by her sister.

"I don't own a condo and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram alongside photos with her husband and daughters on vacation.

"Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reaching," she added.

The caption has since been edited to remove any mention of the condo.

Before and after screenshots of Jamie Lynn's Instagram post. Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

October 2021: A mental-health nonprofit turned down Jamie Lynn's offer to donate proceeds of her memoir

When announcing the release of her memoir , "Things I Should Have Said," Jamie Lynn said a portion of the proceeds would be donated to This Is My Brave, which is dedicated to ending the stigma of mental illness.

The announcement was criticized by #FreeBritney supporters, who bombarded the organization's Instagram with comments accusing them of siding with Britney's family in the fight over her conservatorship.

Shortly after, This Is My Brave said it would decline Jamie Lynn's offer .

"We heard you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book," the nonprofit posted on Instagram.

November 2, 2021: Jamie Lynn withdrew her petition to become a trustee of Britney 's estate

According to court documents obtained by E! News , Jamie Lynn decided to cede her control of Britney's financial affairs. It's unclear why, and the documents didn't specify.

Three days prior, Jamie Lynn said her sister is "trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time" during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

November 12, 2021: Britney was freed from her conservatorship

Judge Brenda Penny decided to grant Britney's request for termination of the 13-year conservatorship.

Penny's decision came shortly after both of Britney's parents filed petitions in support of the dissolution of the conservatorship, Insider's Azmi Haroun and Kim Renfro reported. In September, Penny approved a petition to have Britney's father immediately suspended from the conservatorship .

During that hearing, the judge described Britney's conservatorship as "untenable."

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement celebrate after her conservatorship was terminated. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Britney celebrated the news by sharing a video from a fan that was taken outside of the Los Angeles courthouse.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," she wrote in the caption, along with several emojis. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????"

November 17, 2021: Britney said her family 'should all be in jail' for allowing the conservatorship to continue for so long

While answering fan questions on Instagram, Britney criticized her family — even her "church-going mother" — for allowing her to remain in the strict conservatorship maintained by her father.

"Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me," she said, calling the arrangement "demoralizing and degrading."

Britney added: "I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for."

The post has since been deleted.

December 27, 2021: Britney said her family 'embarrassed me and hurt me deeply'

Britney posted a lengthy message on Instagram that addressed her faith in God, her stalled music career, and the pain caused by her family.

"I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," Britney wrote. "From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me."

Britney said she was "set up" to fail, noting that she "asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs" but was never allowed, adding, "They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?"

"Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply," she wrote. "To the outside world it must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from !!!!"

Shortly after, fans noticed that Britney had unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram .

Jamie Lynn performed to remixed versions of Britney's old songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

January 12, 2022: Jamie Lynn described her strained relationship with Britney as 'confusing'

Jamie Lynn addressed her apparent feud with Britney during an interview with Juju Chang, which aired on "Good Morning America."

She denied playing a major role in Britney's conservatorship, despite her role as a financial trustee.

"There was a time where my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who was sure that her boys got what they needed," she said of the arrangement. "Whether she's in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought."

"There was no me overseeing funds or something like that," she added. "And if that was, it was a misunderstanding. Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it."

In fact, Jamie Lynn said she didn't even "understand" the conservatorship, and felt "happy" when it ended.

"I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her, and done what's right by her, and she knows that," Jamie Lynn said. "So I don't know why we're in this position right now."