Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Bellator 263 live and official results

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Bellator 263 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for official results.

The event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio Freire (32-4 MMA, 20-4 BMMA) puts his 145-pound title on the line against A.J. McKee (17-0 MMA, 17-0 BMMA) in a fight that doubles as the featherweight grand prix final.

Official Bellator 263 results include:

MAIN CARD

  • A.J. McKee def. Patricio Freire via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:57 – for featherweight title; featherweight grand prix final
  • Mads Burnell def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Usman Nurmagomedov def. Manny Muro via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 1, 3:30
  • Islam Mamedov def. Brent Primus via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Goiti Yamauchi def. Chris Gonzalez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:03

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Vanessa Porto def. Ilara Joanne via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Daniel Carey via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:57
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Jonathan Quiroz via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 4:21
  • Joshua Jones def. Johnny Cisneros via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 4:15
  • Georgi Karakhanyan def. Kiefer Crosbie via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:25
  • Brian Moore def. Jordan Winski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Gallery

Photos: Best of Bellator 263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipoJu_0bDfOVe100

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Porto
Person
Brent Primus
Person
Emmanuel Sanchez
Person
Georgi Karakhanyan
Person
Mads Burnell
Person
Goiti Yamauchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def#Islam#Combat#Showtime#Grand Prix#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate Reveals Why She Dumped UFC Fighter

Miesha Tate will be making her return to the UFC octogen tomorrow against Marion Reneau at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs Moises. She revealed this past spring that she had signed a six-fight deal with the UFC which effectively ended the retirement she went into in December of 2016 after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. Miesha Tate’s one-time rival recently stunned fans with tragic news.
UFCBloody Elbow

Bellator 263 results and video: Burnell gets out-struck but takes nod over Sanchez, Yamauchi gets TKO

The Bellator 263 main card is almost over, and we got a couple first-round finishes, and some controversial decisions, including the co-main event. Former Bellator title contender Emmanuel Sanchez out-struck Mads Burnell across the first-two rounds with his usual volume, while Burnell had his moments with takedowns and top control. The grappling won out, with Burnell taking two scores of 30-27, and one 29-28. That’s the fight game, and Burnell extends his winning streak to seven, and his overall record to 16-3.
UFCwmleader.com

Bellator 263 result: AJ McKee submits Pitbull in under two minutes to win Featherweight World Grand Prix

In 2011, a young fighter by the name of Jon Jones stepped into the Octagon to face a legend in Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the light heavyweight championship. The upstart with infinite potential dominated Rua to become the youngest fighter to win a UFC championship at 23 years old. Ten years later, undefeated rising star AJ McKee met a fellow legend in two-division Bellator champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire in the finals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix at Bellator 263.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje ‘Beat Up’ By UFC Star At Gym

The former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje is undoubtedly a great fighter inside the octagon but he is also a great human being. After beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, Beneil Dariush revealed how Gaethje had helped him regain his confidence by letting the Assyrian-American beat him up for two rounds in sparring.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Threatens To Fire Top UFC Woman

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Nicco Montano has been in the UFC for four years but has rarely competed in a fight for...
UFCMMA Fighting

Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo on tap for Sept. 18 UFC event

“Knockout of the Year” winner Joaquin Buckley will attempt to rebound when he meets Antonio Arroyo. Buckley and Arroyo have agreed to a middleweight fight at a UFC event scheduled for Sept. 18, multiple people told MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Junkie. The event’s location and venue have not been confirmed, but Fight Night cards have all taken place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas since the promotion got back to business.
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis had his car repossessed by George Foreman

Derrick Lewis says he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman. Lewis shared an amusing story about boxing legend George Foreman, which spiralled into a separate story about Lewis’ wife, during a recent interview. Lewis will fight Ciryl Gane for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title at UFC 265, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sat., Aug. 7.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 32 weigh-in video, live results

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 32 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a bantamweight showdown between Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw this Sat. night (July 24, 2021) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Bellator 263 weigh-in results: Patricio Pitbull, A.J. McKee official for championship clash

Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee will soon collide in the biggest featherweight fight in Bellator history. The champ Pitbull was the first fighter to appear at the official weigh-ins for Bellator 263, which takes place Saturday at The Forum in Los Angeles, and he successfully came in under championship weight at 144.5 pounds. A.J. McKee would also successfully make weight later, but not without issue.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – July 27, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on Syfy opens up with a video package, focusing on what happened last week with Samoa Joe, NXT General Manager William Regal, and NXT Champion Karrion Kross. We’re live on a tape delay from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to a special edition of NXT on Syfy. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as the announcers hype tonight’s show and Takeover 36. Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole is announced as tonight’s main event.
UFCMMA Fighting

The A-Side Live Chat: T.J. Dillashaw’s win over Cory Sandhagen, BKFC 19 fallout, Bellator 263 preview, more

This is The A-Side Live Chat. For this episode, José Youngs, Mike Heck and E. Casey Leydon to react to some of the biggest stories in MMA and boxing. Some POSSIBLE topics include fallout from UFC Vegas 32, T.J. Dillashaw’s split decision over Cory Sandhagen, Maycee Barber’s controversial win over Miranda Maverick, Rachael Ostovich’s win over Paige VanZant at BFKC 19, and more.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: Fight for the Fallen

AEW Fight for the Fallen airs live tonight from Charlotte, North Carolina. A 10-man elimination tag match with The Elite taking on Hangman Page and The Dark Order is the key match on the show. If Page and Dark Order win, Page will earn a shot at Kenny Omega's AEW World title and Dark Order get a shot at The Young Bucks and their AEW World Tag Team titles.
Combat SportsSherdog

Bellator 263 Weigh-in Results: Pitbull, McKee Cleared After Brief Issue; 1 Fight Off

Weigh-ins were not just a formality ahead of Bellator MMA's tentpole event this weekend. Bellator MMA returns to Saturday night for one of the promotion's biggest cards of the year, one topped by a heavily anticipated featherweight title fight between Patricio Freire and A.J. McKee. Both men in the Bellator 263 main event did make weight, but McKee had to hit the scales twice after initially coming in .2 pounds above the championship limit. Every other competitor on the card made weight, but one bout was pulled off after Justin Barry did not pass his medicals. Daniel Compton weighed 189.6 pounds for their 190-pound catchweight contest, and he will receive his show money as a result.
UFCscrapdigest.com

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler will fight on UFC 268

A massive fight has been agreed to as Justin Gaethje will return to the Octagon and face fellow D1 wrestler, Michael Chandler. It is a fight that speaks VIOLENCE and that is what this fight guarantees. Both fighters never had a boring fight and would rather get knocked out than go on a decision.
Inglewood, CASherdog

Stand and Deliver: Bellator 263

In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while every fight matters, some definitely feel as though they matter more. In some cases, the reasons are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. In other cases, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the pressure of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

ONE: Battleground live results and highlights

ONE: Battleground full live results and highlights. ONE Championship returned with six matchups on Friday, July 30, 2021, shown live on Bleacher Report and the ONE APP. In the headliner, two of the best Muay Thai practitioners went to war to determine the strawweight champion. Reigning champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao looked to spoil Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s ONE debut by leaving ONE: Battleground with the title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy