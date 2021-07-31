Bellator 263 live and official results

Bellator 263 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for official results.

The event takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio Freire (32-4 MMA, 20-4 BMMA) puts his 145-pound title on the line against A.J. McKee (17-0 MMA, 17-0 BMMA) in a fight that doubles as the featherweight grand prix final.

Official Bellator 263 results include:

MAIN CARD

A.J. McKee def. Patricio Freire via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:57 – for featherweight title; featherweight grand prix final

Mads Burnell def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Manny Muro via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 1, 3:30

Islam Mamedov def. Brent Primus via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Goiti Yamauchi def. Chris Gonzalez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:03

PRELIMINARY CARD

Vanessa Porto def. Ilara Joanne via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Daniel Carey via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:57

Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Jonathan Quiroz via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 4:21

Joshua Jones def. Johnny Cisneros via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 4:15

Georgi Karakhanyan def. Kiefer Crosbie via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:25

Brian Moore def. Jordan Winski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

