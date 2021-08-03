More Bounce To The Ounce: Anna Meredith's Music For Dodgems
An installation of bumper cars that generate music by Anna Meredith has taken over the Somerset House quadrangle. If you’ve ever wondered how it feels to play pinball machines from the perspective of the ball then Anna Meredith’s new installation could be just the thing for you. Currently inhabiting Somerset House’s ornate Georgian courtyard, Dodge offers up an old fairground favourite with a difference. Imagine an episode of the Fast & Furious franchise confined to a 360 square-foot marquee with a red and yellow candy-striped roof and a swirling, kaleidoscopic electronic soundtrack that’s constantly leaping between keys, time signatures, and tempi. Imagine conducting your own orchestra of synthesizers with a bumper car instead of a baton. Playful, psychedelic, rambunctious and just a little bit silly, Dodge is a hell of a ride.thequietus.com
