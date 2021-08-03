Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

More Bounce To The Ounce: Anna Meredith's Music For Dodgems

The Quietus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn installation of bumper cars that generate music by Anna Meredith has taken over the Somerset House quadrangle. If you’ve ever wondered how it feels to play pinball machines from the perspective of the ball then Anna Meredith’s new installation could be just the thing for you. Currently inhabiting Somerset House’s ornate Georgian courtyard, Dodge offers up an old fairground favourite with a difference. Imagine an episode of the Fast & Furious franchise confined to a 360 square-foot marquee with a red and yellow candy-striped roof and a swirling, kaleidoscopic electronic soundtrack that’s constantly leaping between keys, time signatures, and tempi. Imagine conducting your own orchestra of synthesizers with a bumper car instead of a baton. Playful, psychedelic, rambunctious and just a little bit silly, Dodge is a hell of a ride.

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Nauman
Person
Anna Meredith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#More Bounce To The Ounce#Somerset House#Georgian#Somerset House Studios#Conservative#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Yogagoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Steps Out in 8-Inch Platform Boots, a Bandeau Top and Bike Shorts

Lady Gaga, 35, was spotted in New York City wearing a light blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top and matching high-waisted bike shorts, paired with sky-high white platform boots. The singer and actress has been doing yoga since college. Lady Gaga has a style that’s totally her own. And, just in...
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

High On The Hogs: Artists On The Genius Of The Groundhogs

Artists including Brix Smith Start, Luke Haines, Underworld's Karl Hyde, reflect on the overlooked genius of Tony McPhee and The Groundhogs, and pick their favourite albums and tracks. Photo courtesy of Fire Records. When tQ first started approaching artists for this feature, asking them whether they were a fan of...
Musiccbslocal.com

Meredith Bull is Back With Rachel's Song!

Last week, Cody talked to TikTok star and music artist Meredith Bull, and at the end of the interview he challenged her to make a song out of Rachel Wulff's fantastic laugh! Today, Meredith rejoins us and BOY did she deliver!
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Princess Margaret’s gleaming Art Deco bracelet is up for auction

Princess Margaret, the Queen’s impossibly glamorous younger sister, amassed an astonishing collection of jewellery throughout her lifetime. Unlike other senior royals who frequently dipped into the royal vaults, the late princess possessed an impressive personal haul, from the memorable Poltimore Tiara, bought and worn by Princess Margaret on her wedding day, to the Lady Mount Stephen necklace, a majestic collet-set diamond necklace, bequeathed to Margaret by her grandmother, Queen Mary, which she wore at nearly all major state occasions.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Anna Lunoe remixes Blu DeTiger’s ‘Cotton Candy Lemonade’

Anna Lunoe has shared a grooving remix of Blu DeTiger‘s single, “Cotton Candy Lemonade.” Speeding up the track and looping the background crowd noises in a vein similar to Nine Inch Nails’ “Ruiner,” Lunoe breathes a sparkling new life into the track. DeTiger’s slow original turns into a funky dance floor hit, with Lunoe maintaining the essence of the original while picking up its pace.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson offers a more intimate exploration of making music

With Ronson at the helm, the six-episode docuseries Watch the Sound distinguishes itself from Netflix's recent This Is Pop music docuseries. "Unlike Netflix’s fast-paced This is Pop, Watch the Sound leans more histrionic," says James Trew. "Each episode starts with Ronson recounting his own first experience with whatever this episode is about (a sampler, distorted guitars and so on). He then spends time with artists that popularized that sound, asking pensive questions and generally nerding out about music as only someone with Ronson’s wide palette of influences really can. This sense of a journey through Ronson’s musical interests gives Watch the Sound a more intimate feel than This Is Pop’s more talking heads approach." ALSO: Watch the Sound is too focused on the techy details for mere mortals, and too careful to explain how plug-ins work to appeal to studio nerds.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Reissue Of The Week: LCD Soundsystem's The Long Goodbye

As LCD Soundsystem's supreme 2011 gig receives a lavish 10th anniversary reissue, Ian Wade delves into a completist's dream of a performance, and ponders the significance of 'farewell' gigs. It was meant to be the grand farewell. A Last Waltz for the disco set. A big sending off for one...
Lifestylecreativeboom.com

The best UK creative festivals you can still book in 2021

Of course, with little chance to fully prepare for the real world, some of our choices have had to stick to a more virtual offering for 2021 while others have taken a more hybrid approach. For creative inspiration, art and culture, we'll take what we can get. But as everything...
Visual Artcultureowl.com

Picks of the Week: Museums, Music and More...

Enjoy the weekend exploring the city culturally! Choose an event or two from our top picks. KEY WEST TROPICAL FOREST & BOTANICAL GARDEN: ART IN THE GARDEN 2021. Meander over Garden Boardwalks and down pathways through dappled shade cast by fresh greenscape, colorful blossoms and winged creatures of nature and spot….sculpture! Nature has been benign in recent months with spring rains bringing renewal and the return of “Art in the Garden” with artistic expressions emphasizing harmony with nature. These works are earth-friendly in the selection of materials (including recycled and natural material) and themes. More event details here.
Theater & DanceThe Quietus

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter To Score New Ballet

'Mythologies', Bangalter's first post-Daft Punk project, premieres in 2022. Daft Punk's Thomas Banglater has revealed details of his first project since the French duo split earlier this year, the score for a new ballet called Mythologies. A co-production between Opéra National de Bordeaux and the ballet company Ballet Preljocaj, the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For Peacock’s ‘Girls5eva’ & A Q&A With Writer-Creator Meredith Scardino

Created by Meredith Scardino, Peacock’s Girls5eva follows a group of women 20 years after their late-’90s girl group, Girls5eva, had its one-hit wonder song. They re-form Girls5eva to seek a second chance at pop stardom. The pilot episode, a nominee in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy race, begins with Dawn (Sara Bareilles) finding out that a rapper, Lil Stinker (Jeremiah Craft), has sampled the Girls5eva song in his latest hit. She reconnects with the other members — Summer (Busy Phillips), Gloria (Paula Pell) and Wickie (Renée Elise-Goldsberry) — for the first time in 20 years to perform with...
Visual ArtThe Quietus

Everything Under The Sun: The Passions Of Wolfgang Tillmans

John Quin lightens up after visiting Wolfgang Tillmans at Morena di Luna, Hove. Wolfgang Tillmans, Moon in Earthlight, installation view, Morena di Luna, Hove, 2021 © Wolfgang Tillmans, courtesy Maureen Paley, London / Hove. Maureen Paley has a gallery outpost on the South Coast: her house in Hove. Wolfgang Tillmans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy