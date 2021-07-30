Cancel
Cedar Falls, IA

Nancy Froehner Ford

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR FALLS-Nancy Froehner Ford, 61 of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday July 28th at Mercy One Hospital. Nancy was born January 12, 1960 in Muscatine and is the daughter of Robert and Ramona Froehner. Nancy is survived by her husband Dan, two daughters Nina (Shane) Appleby of Janesville, Anna Ford of Waverly and a son, Nick Ford of Cedar Falls, her mother Ramona of Columbus, NE, two sisters Beth (Mike) Harn of Finchford, Sue (Pete) Switenki of Florida, four brothers, Rob Froehner of Florida, Tom (Jessica) Froehner of Columbus, NE, Jim (Mary) from Spain, Paul (Wynette) Froehner of Jesup, four grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her father and a brother. There are no services at this time with a Celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Dan Ford, PO Box 863 Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

wcfcourier.com

