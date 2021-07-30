'Big Brother' Season 23: Third Houseguest Gets the Boot

The tenth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 gave a wake-up call to one houseguest and the title of Head of Household to another. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding the colorful and dizzy veto competition this season of Big Brother. While Britini's strategy remained to lay low, similar to the last week she was on the block, Brent stayed in a limbo of delusion. His "Mafia" alliance was as fake as could be, only he didn't know that whatsoever. The joy of sending Brent home almost got Hannah and Derek X caught by the man himself as they discussed it all in the yard. The HOH room got a lot of attention…as a hiding spot from Brent's ego and inability to have a conversation through any obliviousness he has held. I felt bad for the houseguests, the amount of waiting for this eviction ceremony to be over and done with like a point on a to-do list was insane, but then again so is Big Brother.