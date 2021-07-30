Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Big Brother' Season 23: Third Houseguest Gets the Boot

News 8 KFMB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Brother house has lost another resident. Thursday night saw another houseguest get the boot after a surprising week filled with overconfidence and well-executed plans. If you're anxious to just see who got kicked out, scroll down below. But first, it's important to see just how this eviction played out over the last week.

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Houseguest#Reality Tv#Household
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Who was nominated on Big Brother 23 this week by Christian?

The live feeds just revealed who was nominated on Big Brother 23 this week. New Head of Household Christian Birkenberger got to announce his choices during a Nomination Ceremony that he hosted on Friday. These nominees aren’t Christian’s alone, though, as he had Alyssa Lopez in his ear about every...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 10 Recap: Mixing Alliances & HOH Power

The tenth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 gave a wake-up call to one houseguest and the title of Head of Household to another. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding the colorful and dizzy veto competition this season of Big Brother. While Britini's strategy remained to lay low, similar to the last week she was on the block, Brent stayed in a limbo of delusion. His "Mafia" alliance was as fake as could be, only he didn't know that whatsoever. The joy of sending Brent home almost got Hannah and Derek X caught by the man himself as they discussed it all in the yard. The HOH room got a lot of attention…as a hiding spot from Brent's ego and inability to have a conversation through any obliviousness he has held. I felt bad for the houseguests, the amount of waiting for this eviction ceremony to be over and done with like a point on a to-do list was insane, but then again so is Big Brother.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother Season 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And What It Means For Week 3

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 23's Week 3 Head of Household. Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother Houseguests decided to cut the chaos this week and sent farmer Brandon "Frenchie" French packing with no love lost. The house, in theory, may be much calmer with him gone, though as the classic saying in this wild game goes, "expect the unexpected."
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Tonight On Big Brother 23: Power of Veto Events

Big Brother 23 is back tonight at 8/7c for the latest Power of Veto episode of the season with Kyland as the Head of Household and his noms, Britini and Frenchie, preparing for their shot at safety. Time to see how it all plays out and the final noms of the week.
TV & VideosCanyon News

“Big Brother 23” Week 2 Recap

HOLLYWOOD—Whew, the first week of “Big Brother 23” ran circles around that bore of a season of “All-Stars 2.” Frenchie was HOH and was making deals left and right people. He formed so many final two’s and alliances I could not keep control. After much chaos, things came crashing down this week, as Kyland won a crapshoot HOH and is now in power people. I hate crapshoot competitions I really do.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E07 Recap: Britini Raps & Frenchie Plays Possum

The seventh episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 witnessed two jokers in the hot seat facing eviction. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding the second veto competition this season of Big Brother. Now that Derek X has decided to keep both Britini and Frenchie on the block, someone from the "The Jokers" will go home feeling the solid hand come down on their fates. Britini gets a solid grip on what is at stake, deciding to attempt a low profile till eviction happens for the assumed target, Frenchie. On the other hand, Frenchie's game plan is akin to playing dead like a possum. Intermixed is an odd yet entertaining series of examples of Britini's inner belief in "rap skills". While the rap continues, Frenchie's mission to seem harmless and more of a target to shield other people continued.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E08 Recap: Brent's Ego Rages & Wild Card Worries

The eighth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 saw a new HOH navigate which alliance he would stick with and an ego a little too large for other houseguests. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding a very Tom Green-centered HOH competition this season of Big Brother. While Britini and Azah feel the heat from Frenchie's elimination, Brent falls more and more in love with himself each day. Hannah feels like vomiting from his words, Whitney wants to run away from her own teammate, and general irritation with him was being felt in the Big Brother house. Tiffany showed her hopes for Brent to be put up by Xavier, but a struggle due to alliances continued to come into play. Whitney also ends up falling into Tiffany's view as a potential individual to put on the block. While Xavier dealt with the struggles of which alliance to stay true to, Tiffany seemed to have made up his mind for him.
TV Showswmleader.com

Black ‘Big Brother’ contestants achieve something historic

Fans were celebrating Thursday night, not because Brandon “Frenchie” French was evicted (though that was great news to some), but because history was made following the live eviction, when Xavier Prather won this week’s Head of Household competition. Xavier winning HOH is a big deal because it is the first...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Big Brother's Frenchie Won't Be Watching The Rest Of Season 23

Even before joining the Season 23 cast, Brandon "Frenchie" French was been a fan of Big Brother for a long time. And for anyone wondering, he's definitely aware he made some mistakes during his time on the show. After one of the most chaotic Head-of-Household reigns in quite some time, the former Houseguest has already thought a lot about what went wrong, and has decided he's not interested in watching the rest of Season 23.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Tonight On Big Brother 23: Wildcard Comp & Nominations

Tonight on Big Brother 23 the Houseguests continue their march to the next target’s eviction after Xavier won the Head of Household and has his plans set for the week. But first, there’s a Wildcard comp to get to tonight on Big Brother and see what that could mean for team safety.
TV & VideosEW.com

Frenchie reacts to everything going wrong on Big Brother

Brandon "Frenchie" French could not have entered the Big Brother house any hotter. He won the first two competitions in which he played, and even won a third competition which did not count but would have given him and his team safety for another week. But then Frenchie got burned. Not only that, but he burned himself.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23: Wildcard Twist Coming To An End

The Big Brother 23 Wildcard twist is in its final week as the Jokers, Aces, Kings, and Queens prepare for their final WC battle later today in the Big Brother house. One last hurrah and then they’re off on their own, or maybe not as far as the teams are concerned.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E09 Recap: A Sparkling Tutu Veto To Remember

The ninth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 witnessed a potential crack in the foundation of one alliance and a veto with personal stakes. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding Xavier's nomination ceremony this season of Big Brother. The emotions were high after Xavier's nomination ceremony, with Britini's tears showing a harsh reality and Brent's obliviousness showing how dumb he can be in the moment. Xavier discussed everything with Britini although it's gonna be hard to gain back trust on that side of things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy