Yeule shares remixes of songs from 2019 debut ‘Serotonin II’ in ‘Serotonin X’

By Karen Gwee
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeule has released ‘Serotonin X’, which comprises five remixes of songs from the London-based Singaporean electronic pop artist’s 2019 debut album ‘Serotonin II’. Arriving today (July 30), ‘Serotonin X’ features reworks of the songs ‘Eva’ and ‘Poison Arrow’. Vaporwave producer George Clanton and Singaporean ambient musician Kin Leonn took on the former track, while Texas house artist dj poolboi and synth pop artist HANA put their own spin on the latter. ‘Serotonin X’ also features an ethereal alternate version of ‘Eva’.

