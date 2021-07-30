Cancel
Myanmar: Half the country may soon get Covid as disaster spreads

By Louise Watt
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar is grappling with a Covid crisis, and half of its 54 million people could be infected with the virus in the next two weeks, Britain has warned. The South-East Asian nation has been in turmoil since a military coup in February ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government. Hundreds have died in protests and other coup-related violence, and now thousands more are being caught up in Myanmar’s worst Covid outbreak, which has been exacerbated by the political turmoil.

