NBA Draft week got off to a fast start on Monday with a three-player deal between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies took on a couple of bad contracts (Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams) and gave up their starting center (Jonas Valanciunas) in order to land the No. 10 overall pick in Thursday’s draft and a future first-round pick in 2022 (top-10 protected via Lakers) according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The Pelicans also got back the No. 17 overall pick and swapped second-round picks with the Grizzlies in the deal, while dumping some excess long-term salary ahead of the draft.