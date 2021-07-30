Win Movie Tickets from Rogue Valley Magazine! Enter here!

It's time to get out in the world again and see some shows! And the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKET TUESDAY—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep up alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows going this week! CHECK 'EM OUT!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO