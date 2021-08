Lucid Games has released a new update for Destruction AllStars which brings a couple of major additions to the game. The first is the inclusion of AI Bots to fill certain matches when there may not be enough players online to play. The second major addition is the option to now join solo modes as multiplayer parties so friend groups can face off against each other in the solo modes. Those wanting Gridfall back will be disappointed as that mode is still missing in action. The full patch notes are below.