Graduation rate tops 90 percent

The Marshalltown Community School District achieved a milestone this school year — one it’s been working on for years. Reported in March, the 2020 graduation rate was 90 percent, the highest in more than a decade. The 2020 graduation rate exceeds the 2019 rate by more than four points and puts the district within striking distance of the state average of 91.6 percent. The 2020 dropout rate also showed positivity. For grades seventh through 12th, the rate was 2.8 percent, the lowest in the past 12 years.