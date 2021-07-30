New MHS Honor Wall celebrates decades of Bobcat athletic excellence

Several decades of Bobcat athletic achievements are on full display at the Marshalltown High School Roundhouse with the addition of the new Wall of Honor (1906-1964). Students, staff, alumni and visitors have long enjoyed displays honoring Bobcat student-athletes’ successes from 1965-present in the Roundhouse. Now, with the addition of the new Wall of Honor installed at the north end of the iconic high school sports facility, the rich and hallowed history of Bobcats’ state-level accolades can be fully appreciated.