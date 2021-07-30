Academy of Science & Technology in The Woodlands Wins Destination Imagination Global Finals for Second Consecutive Year; Watch their winning video

Whatever you do, do it with determination. You have one life to live; so do your work with passion and give it your best. Whether you want to be a chef, doctor, singer, or athlete, be passionate to get the best result- Alia Bhatt. True to these words, Pretty Tony is a living example that passion supersedes everything else. From ruling the basketball courts to taking over the hip-hop scene, Tony has shown the world that you can achieve any goal in life as long as you are driven by passion.