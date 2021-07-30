Academy of Science & Technology in The Woodlands Wins Destination Imagination Global Finals for Second Consecutive Year; Watch their winning video
THE WOODLANDS, TX — "The Timekeepers" team won Destination Imagination Global Finals again this past week! Team members Abram, Naman, Marley, Jonathan, Perrin, and Rheanna, are students at The Academy of Science & Technology at The Woodlands College Park High School. "Destination Imagination (DI) is a global educational nonprofit dedicated...
