Albuquerque, NM

After going up 8-0 early, the Salt Lake Bees fall 13-11 to Albuquerque

By Jeff Carroll
1280thezone.com
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Thursday night, but the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for a 13-11 win in the opening game of a six game series. The Bees scored four in the first on an RBI double by Jo Adell, a two run single by Anthony Bemboom and a sacrifice fly by Jake Gatewood. Salt Lake would another run in the second on a run scoring single by Adell and three more in the third on two run homer by Gatewood and a solo shot by Preston Palmeiro.

