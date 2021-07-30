After going up 8-0 early, the Salt Lake Bees fall 13-11 to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Thursday night, but the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for a 13-11 win in the opening game of a six game series. The Bees scored four in the first on an RBI double by Jo Adell, a two run single by Anthony Bemboom and a sacrifice fly by Jake Gatewood. Salt Lake would another run in the second on a run scoring single by Adell and three more in the third on two run homer by Gatewood and a solo shot by Preston Palmeiro.