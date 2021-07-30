Cancel
Poly ANZ MD Andy Hurt on shifting AV from the office to the home

By Seamus Byrne
byteside.com
Cover picture for the articleThe most obvious part of the work from home era has been the need to stare at webcams while wearing headsets to hear and be heard as clearly as possible. These are the tools we’ve either put up with in their most basic form directly through our built-in laptop parts or we’ve hunted for upgrades – and often found stores sold out of anything at all.

