Milton, PA

Milton man helps family hear post-war recording

By MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal
newsitem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON — A Northumberland County man recently came to the aid of a family who had discovered a World War II-era recording made by a family member in the U.S. Army. John Bower of Milton, a knowledgeable collector of historical items, helped out by providing a Silvertone record player so that survivors of Roger L. Farrand could hear what their patriarch sounded like at age 20. Bower also provided a way to transcribe the 2-1/2 minute recording to CD before the fragile analog disc deteriorates further.

