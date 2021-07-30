Milton man helps family hear post-war recording

MILTON — A Northumberland County man recently came to the aid of a family who had discovered a World War II-era recording made by a family member in the U.S. Army. John Bower of Milton, a knowledgeable collector of historical items, helped out by providing a Silvertone record player so that survivors of Roger L. Farrand could hear what their patriarch sounded like at age 20. Bower also provided a way to transcribe the 2-1/2 minute recording to CD before the fragile analog disc deteriorates further.