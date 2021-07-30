Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Be Traded to Dodgers; Nationals Get Prospects

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday they have completed a blockbuster deal to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals. The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Max Scherzer and 2021 All-Star infielder Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Cy Young
Person
Zack Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Espn#The San Diego Padres#Nl#Era#Mlb Pipeline#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Uncertainty Looming For Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers were hoping to get some good news on Clayton Kershaw this week. The veteran southpaw was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Sunday afternoon to prepare for an activation next week in Anaheim. That did not happen. Instead, Dave Roberts revealed that Kershaw was dealing with some...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Scherzer/Turner steal proves Andrew Friedman still the best

“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.”-Fred Rogers (I’m kidding, it was Sun Tzu but…you thought it was Mr. Rogers for a second) Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman did not sit out the baseball trade deadline...
MLBNBC Washington

Former Nationals GM Jim Bowden Doesn't Think Trea Turner Gets Traded at Deadline

Ex-Nats GM Bowden doesn't think Trea Turner gets traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Nationals’ roster has been the subject of many hours’ worth of debate this MLB season, and those talks have only increased as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. Trea Turner, superstar shortstop for the Nats, has been at the center of those discussions, specifically whether or not the Nats would be willing to part with the 28-year-old.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: What does Trea Turner mean for Corey Seager extension?

The Los Angeles Dodgers already had a solid double-play tandem led by shortstop Corey Seager, but Andrew Friedman wasn’t satisfied with that alignment in his quest to repeat as champions, so he decided to go for broke by adding former Washington Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline.
MLBBleacher Report

7 Notable MLB Players Who Could Be Traded in the Offseason

The 2021 MLB trade deadline came and went. Now our focus turns to the playoff races that will unfold over these next two months of regular-season baseball. But some teams were unable to move certain players. Trevor Story is still a member of the Colorado Rockies, and he doesn't seem very happy about it. But he'll be able to leave at the end of the season and find a new team. Some players are stuck on rebuilding teams or clubs that don't want to spend money. Some prospects are stuck behind other established players, and some might do better with a change of scenery.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Zach Reks Recalled, Yefry Ramirez Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Zach Reks and optioned Yefry Ramirez to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to their series opener against the Houston Astros. Reks is up with the Dodgers for a third time this season, though he’s only appeared in six games (two starts) thus far. He’s yet to collect a hit and has seven strikeouts over 10 plate appearances.
MLBBleacher Report

Re-Ranking MLB's Divisions After Hyperactive Trade Deadline

Where does the NL West stand now that it has Max Scherzer?Rick Scuteri/Associated Press. A few days have gone by since Major League Baseball's 2021 trade deadline came and went on Friday, but it was so wild that there are still a few housekeeping items to attend to. For instance,...
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dodgers' Cy Young barrage continues: Max Scherzer vs. Astros

Showing their determination to repeat as World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers will send their fourth Cy Young Award winner to the mound this season when they host the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Max Scherzer, acquired from the Washington Nationals last week along with infielderTrea Turner, is now...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals talks with Trea Turner nonexistent before trade

The Washington Nationals‘ decision to trade Trea Turner came as a shock to the baseball universe. He still has another year of team control left, and as the Nationals had reportedly been interested in an extension, the trade seemed to be a sudden reversal of course. Instead, the Nationals’ interest...
MLBtheScore

Report: Dodgers signing Cole Hamels

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing free-agent pitcher Cole Hamels to a major-league deal, a source told Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times. Hamels will report to the team's Arizona complex to build arm strength before heading to the majors, DiGiovanna adds. Hamels last appeared in the big leagues...
MLBdodgersnation.com

Dodgers News: LA Signs Cy Young Award Winning Pitcher Cole Hamels

On the morning after a loss to the Houston Astros, the Dodgers are rumored to be close to signing former Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, Cole Hamels, according to Jon Heyman. Hamels is 37 years old and was recently rumored to be headed to the Phillies, but with his Southern California roots playing for Rancho Bernardo High School, it’s understandable why Hamels might have had a change of heart. The Dodgers were one of the teams reported to be at his showcase earlier this month.
MLBNJ.com

MLB insider: Dodgers are the new Yankees

George Steinbrenner must be rolling over in his grave. After the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a contract Wednesday with free-agent left-hander Cole Hamels, who was MVP of the 2008 World Series, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman made the following observation: “One has to admire the Dodgers’ dedication to winning. They are how the Yankees used to be.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy