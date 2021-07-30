Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Be Traded to Dodgers; Nationals Get Prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday they have completed a blockbuster deal to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals. The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Max Scherzer and 2021 All-Star infielder Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.bleacherreport.com
