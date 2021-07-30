Dean A. Hiller

Dean Alan Hiller, age 59, of Princeton passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Brittaney, Brent, Kari, Jason and Josh; eight grandchildren; mother, Doris; brothers, Kevin and Randy; sisters, Pam and Paula; aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry. He fought hard through a recent battle with serious medical issues, staying strong and courageous in the face of adversity. Dean worked as a Journeyman electrician for many years. His hobbies included taking road trips on his motorcycle sometimes alone but most often with his beloved wife Jackie. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing and recently took up competitive shooting in which he excelled. Dean was a man of few words but he spoke volumes through his actions. He was always willing to help out a friend or family member. Dean is loved and dearly missed. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, August 8th at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior. Burial will be in Strike Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.