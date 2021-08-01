Less rain this weekend, more storms to come next week

Another hot day is in store for Southeast Texas Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near 105. Most of us will stay dry tomorrow, but a few of us could get a cooling downpour in the afternoon.

Houston's rain chance drops for the weekend, but rain chances increase again next week.

If you do get a storm, you can expect up to a quick inch of rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

More heat! Isolated afternoon downpours are possible Sunday as temperatures inch closer to 100-degrees.

At this time it appears the front will impact us after the weekend, approaching Monday night and arriving on Tuesday. When it arrives, widely scattered downpours are possible followed by below "normal" temps with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

